The month of March 2026 marked the first anniversary of the deadly Nagpur riots of 2025. They were prompted by a rumour of blasphemy during an agitation by Hindu activists demanding the removal of the Mughal despot Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The episode resulted in serious violence, claiming one life and injuring 55 others.

The Muslim mob was involved in stone pelting and arson, showing no regard for the police, including female officers who endured molestation and attempts at disrobing. Afterwards, 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered, and 12 charge sheets have already been submitted.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders were the focus of the FIR that is pending a chargesheet under sections, mandating government approval. It was reported in a 19th March (Thursday) piece, “Nagpur riots, one year on: Chargesheets filed in all FIRs except one naming VHP, Bajrang Dal members” carried by “The Indian Express” which appeared to be offended about the lack of action against Hindus for their “audacity” to agitate within their free and democratic country.

Screengrab of The Indian Express report

“During the protest, an effigy of Aurangzeb and a representation of his tomb were set on fire,” it stated. However, the Muslim community claimed that a cloth featuring Quranic verses was also burned. “Later, a group of around 60 people gathered outside the Ganeshpeth Police Station, demanding action against VHP and Bajrang Dal members. An FIR was subsequently registered against office-bearers of the two outfits under sections relating to violation of prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed to maintain law and order,” the article added.

It cited police sources and mentioned that the official complaint first identified 9 people, including 8 office-bearers from Nagpur along with Govind Shende, the regional chief of the VHP for Maharashtra and Goa. Afterwards, another name was added to the list. They appeared in court and were released on bail. “Later that evening, violence broke out in reaction to the VHP and Bajrang Dal demonstrations,” IE declared.

Similar to other mainstream media that acts as a spokesperson for jihadis to whitewash their atrocious conduct, the media outlet also shifted the blame for the unrest onto saffron groups rather than those who truly unleashed terror on the streets. Now, should Hindus abstain from sharing their grievances out of fear of provoking such elements? Is the freedom to voice opinions exclusively guaranteed for one community in India?

Chargesheet lays bare the truth

The piece referred to FIR number 0115/2025 and noted that 51 individuals were charged with rioting, arson, damage and attacks on cops by a throng of 500 to 600 persons. 36 more identities were added once the investigation was finished.

“After the investigation was complete, 36 more names were added. A 1,900-page chargesheet was filed in June against the 87, all members of the Muslim community. While over 13 of them are still absconding, police said all the others are currently out on bail. Eleven of them are juveniles,” it informed.

The chargesheet used digital, forensic, and eyewitness evidence to analyse the assault as a “premeditated attack” on police personnel and public property. According to reports, forensic teams discovered a trolley full of stones at the scene, indicating that the pelting was premeditated. Swords, daggers, iron rods, and petrol bombs were carried by the assailants.

The startling revelations themselves illustrate how the culprits were merely biding their time to execute their conspiracy against the Hindu community and they did not spare the authorities. There were clearly meticulous planning and a strong intention behind the incident.

The article conveyed, “Investigators also said that while the violence was premeditated, a rumour had escalated the situation while the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest earlier in the day was the trigger.” This not only reaffirms the earlier statement that anything could serve as an excuse or trigger for the orchestrated chaos but also highlights that Hindus are evidently the scapegoats who can be both accused and subjected to violence simultaneously.

Chargesheet has no reference to “Kalma ki chadar”

“The chargesheet listed 179 prosecution witnesses including police personnel and other officials. While witnesses talked about a green-coloured chadar being burned during the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest, the chargesheet was silent on whether this was indeed a kalma ki chadar, (traditional cloth with proclamation of faith in Islam) as alleged by the Muslim community,” IE stated.

It brings to mind the shocking occurrence in which a woman in Lahore was forced to hide to protect her life because she donned a dress that exhibited the word “halwa” in Arabic calligraphy, which was misinterpreted as Quranic verses by people who announced “Sar tan se juda (behead the blasphemer).” This should be a lesson about the outcome of catering to such fanatics, however, the impact is the opposite for the left-liberal ecosystem in India.

The chargesheet included threats against policemen and Hindus as well as hate slogans uttered during the instance. “The accused were charged under 57 Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws, including the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Among those named was prime accused Fahim Shamim Khan. He spent four months in jail before being granted bail,” the piece emphasised.

“His family home was subsequently demolished by authorities citing illegal construction. In January this year, his wife Alisha was elected corporator to the very municipal body that demolished their house. In February, the Nagpur Bench of the High Court directed the corporation to either reconstruct the house or compensate the family,” it added.

It is quite intriguing to note how judicial processes are employed to exonerate politicians who align with a certain ideology, while others, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, consistently encounter unwarranted criticism despite having received a clean chit from the Supreme Court.

“Prosecution lawyers said the chargesheet against the 13 absconding accused was pending, and that once that was filed, the court would proceed to frame the charges and begin the trial,” the media house stressed. Predictably, defence lawyer Adil Sheikh, claimed that it was submitted in a rush and argued, “The individuals listed are not the actual accused, and there is no valid evidence against them.”

FIR on the members of Hindu organisations

“FIR number 0114/2025 dealt with the alleged burning of the green cloth with verses from the Quran. Officials said the chargesheet in this was ready in June but has not been filed yet as government sanction is awaited,” the piece conveyed. It mentioned that police have cited sections 295A and 153A in the chargesheet, which require approval before putting forward in court.

Section 295A addresses intentional and malevolent actions meant to offend religious sentiments and section 153A covers promotion of animosity between religious groups. DCP Zone III Rahul Madne informed that the state recommended some changes, which were implemented and the documents were resubmitted for clearance, while talking to IE.

“The issue of the alleged burning of the kalma ki chadar was examined during the investigation and the accused booked under relevant sections,” he declared. The Nagpur Police recorded 11 additional FIRs in relation to the rioting, four of which originated from the cyber cell. A chargesheet has been prepared each case, comprising one with allegations similar to sedition against the principal perpetrator, Fahim Khan.

“On 23rd March, Irfan Ansari (38), who was reportedly injured as he got caught between the rioters and police, succumbed to his injuries. One of the 11 FIRs was registered in connection with his death, naming around 40 people, including reportedly one person belonging to the Hindu community,” the article stressed. An advocate highlighted, “Many of the accused in the case are the same as in FIR No. 0115/2025.”

The skill of maintaining perpetual victimhood

“A large black sheet covers the front of Mohammad Ebad’s house near Gandhi Gate. Behind it, where a wall once stood, is the portion demolished by civic authorities after the riots. Nearly 24 members of his extended family, including his 96-year-old father and 86-year-old mother, continue to live inside. The house stands neither intact nor demolished — a structure frozen mid-action,” IE dramatically articulated a claim of injustice, insinuating injustice and wrongdoing.

The Bombay High Court later conveyed that the destruction was not in compliance with the law and told the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to provide the family with compensation.

The piece alleged, “Yet a year on, Ebad says relief has still not come” and quoted him contending, “There has been no assessment of the damage. We submitted an affidavit as asked, but no action has been taken. It has been nearly a year, but there has been no relief.” On the other hand, the corporation pointed out that the matter was sub judice.

The response of the administration might be contested or debated within a democratic framework, however, it is undeniable that Muslim radicals were the aggressors while Hindus were the recipients of their hate.

The vulnerability of the Hindus

The piece eventually decided to narrate the pain of the real victims in an apparent effort to seem impartial. “Just a lane away, in Shirke Galli, residents say some of the worst violence of that night unfolded. A 40-year-old caretaker, who asked not to be named, watched from a window as a mob entered the lane and set fire to her moped,” the piece stated.

She recounted, “It had a sticker of God Ganesha on it. Someone in the mob shouted that it belonged to a Hindu and should be burned.” Galli is a cancer patient and single mother who recently lost her father. She voiced that the experience has affected her both mentally and physically.

According to another person named Sunil Peshne, his house was vandalised and his automobile was wrecked. He expressed, “They burned my car. We had given shelter to six police officers during the riots. The mob got angry about that and then targeted our house.” He is awaiting the installation of CCTV cameras in the lane and added, “If such an incident happens again, at least those responsible can be identified.”

Conclusion

The media platform, in a flagrant act of duplicity that can only be afforded by the liberal allies of Islamists, frantically tried to forge a false equivalence between the bloodthirsty Muslim crowd and Hindu protesters calling for the dismantling of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Even if the claims over the burning of a cloth inscribed with religious text were proven true, does this justify a violent reaction rather than pursuing legal avenues?

Additionally, how is it that one community is allowed to wreak havoc in the name of its religious feelings, while another is denied even the basic right to discuss its offended sentiments and is negatively portrayed if it dares to do so? The extremists had stockpiled petrol bombs for the assault. Hindu residences and vehicles were specifically singled out and struck by them. However, IE is upset about the absence of a chargesheet in relation to a FIR involving members of Hindu groups.

There is a recurring pattern where these unscrupulous individuals are first protected under the pretext of a Muslim area, or even an “inflammatory” film. After such incidents, when the truth is disclosed, the next step is to draw a parallel between them and Hindus just to initiate a protest.

Afterwards, the latter is not only demonised, but the government and authorities are also denounced for not treating them as criminals or for exhibiting leniency. The article is no exception to this left-liberal rule and has attempted to do the same subtly.