Over the last 2 days, North India has witnessed sudden rainfall, thunderstorms and even hail following an early March heat spike. Social media was quick to offer an explanation, one that had little to do with science. Last night, some Instagram influencers started posting about this. These viral reels began claiming that Bill Gates was somehow controlling rainfall in India through “artificial rain” and geoengineering experiments.

These claims, often amplified through short videos and misleading interpretations, are used by these creators to stoke fear among civilians by linking a natural weather event to unrelated global research, creating a narrative that does not stand up to factual scrutiny.

The Claim

Just right above, there is a screenshot of a reel with more than 18 million views and 1 million shares claiming that Bill Gates is controlling rainfall in India. These types of posts allege that “artificial rain” or chemtrails are being used to create recent spells of rain and hail, while others suggest attempts to manipulate or control the Indian Monsoon through geoengineering experiments.

“It’s not normal rain, it’s death rain.”



A man in a video claims the ongoing rainfall is artificial and the result of cloud manipulation by Bill Gates.



He says people should not step out or get drenched, warning it could harm them.



He also urges parents to keep children away… pic.twitter.com/mXMCWsUdus — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) March 20, 2026

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Bill Gates, or any person or group, controls rainfall in India. Instead, these claims misinterpret scientific research and natural weather events.

What Actually Caused the Sudden Rainfall?

If not artificial intervention, then what explains the sudden rainfall in March? According to weather observations and updates shared by agencies such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the recent spell of rainfall across North India has been caused by the Western disturbance, a well-known meteorological phenomenon that originates in the Mediterranean region and travels eastward through Afghanistan and Pakistan before affecting India.

What makes this particular system notable is the presence of a rare straight-through, or low-pressure line, stretching across nearly 1,000 kilometres. Unlike the usual curved patterns seen in such systems, this straight alignment has led to a more organised and intense weather system, resulting in heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and localised hail. The system also contributed to a drop in temperatures following an unusually warm March. This is a natural atmospheric process and has no connection to any artificial intervention.

How a Harvard Experiment Was Misrepresented

During these viral claims, influencers said that Whole Research Thing is conducting an experiment called SCoPEx. It is a proposed research initiative by Harvard University. The project was part of broader studies into solar geoengineering, which explores whether dispersing tiny particles in the upper atmosphere could help reflect sunlight and reduce global warming.

However, the experiment was extremely limited in scope, proposing to release only a small quantity of calcium carbonate similar to chalk dust. It was planned to take place in the Arctic region, and it has nothing to do with India. Notably, the experiment was never fully conducted and was eventually cancelled in 2024 following criticism. There was no large-scale deployment, and it had no connection whatsoever to India or its weather systems.

No Evidence Linking Bill Gates to India’s Weather

These claims also linked Bill Gates to India’s rainfall, which was entirely wrong. While he has funded several initiatives in India, these are focused on areas such as agriculture, climate resilience, and public health. A viral video in which he referred to setting up a “laboratory” in India has been widely misinterpreted.

In context, the statement referred to testing innovations in health and farming technologies, not conducting any form of weather manipulation. There is no credible evidence suggesting any involvement in controlling rainfall or influencing India’s climate systems.

What “Artificial Rain” Actually Means

The idea of “artificial rain” is frequently misunderstood. In India, this typically refers to cloud seeding, a method used to enhance rainfall under specific conditions. Cloud seeding involves dispersing substances such as silver iodide or salt into existing moisture-laden clouds to encourage precipitation.

However, this technique has clear limitations. It cannot create rain from the clear skies, nor can it control large-scale weather systems like the Monsoon. Its effects are generally modest and short-term. Several Indian states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra, have used cloud seeding during droughts, but these efforts are localised and unrelated to global geoengineering research or any individual actor.

Why Hailstones May Not Melt Quickly ?

Another part of the viral claims involves videos showing hailstones that don’t melt quickly. Some people use these videos as proof of “chemical rain” or fake weather. However, this claim is not correct. Hailstones can remain on the ground for a long time due to natural factors, such as low temperatures after a storm, clouds that block direct sunlight, and thick layers of accumulated ice. Melting can also take much longer in shaded areas or on grass. These are well-known weather patterns and show no evidence of human interference.

Can Anyone Control Weather at This Scale?

There are technologies that can change the weather, but they don’t work as well as people claim. For example, more than 50 countries use cloud seeding in some form; however, even the best programs can only slightly increase rainfall when conditions are right. Despite these efforts, there is currently no technology that can control large-scale weather systems, such as the Indian monsoon, or regional rainfall patterns. This is because it is not possible to control atmospheric processes right now, as they are too complicated and big.

Conclusion

In conclusion, claims that Bill Gates controls rainfall in India are baseless. Recent North Indian weather is due to a natural Western Disturbance, not to artificial intervention. No evidence shows any person or group can control rainfall at this scale; the viral narrative distorts both science and observable phenomena.