Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday, 24th March, announced a fresh set of reforms aimed at improving the overall functioning of Indian Railways. Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that five new reforms have been approved as part of the government’s broader plan to modernise the railway system and make it more efficient and passenger-friendly.

He said these reforms are part of the ongoing “Reform Express” initiative. “Around five key reforms will soon be introduced as part of a broader plan to modernise the railway network and enhance passenger services,” Vaishnaw said. These reforms have now increased the total reforms to nine, as part of the overall plan to be introduced in the year 2026.

#WATCH | Major changes in ticketing & freight: flexible cancellation windows, auto refunds, revised chart timing & last-minute boarding changes. Aadhaar OTP for Tatkaal to curb misuse. Push for modern, transparent & passenger-friendly rail services.#IndianRailways #RailReforms… pic.twitter.com/mRWkQX0Zd7 — DD India (@DDIndialive) March 24, 2026

Big changes in ticket cancellation rules

One of the most important changes that have been introduced by the Railways is related to ticket cancellations, particularly in the case of confirmed tickets that have been booked through the IRCTC. The Railways have now tightened rules to reduce last-minute cancellations and improve seat availability for genuine passengers.

Railway ticket cancellation rules 2026 have changed. IRCTC refund now depends on timing, with no refund if you cancel within 8 hours and a full refund only if cancelled 72 hours earlier.

Read in detail: https://t.co/cQxjSVmVcN#IndianRailways #RailwayTicket #IRCTC pic.twitter.com/uJiAZkdJzK — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 25, 2026

The minister explained that misuse of Tatkal tickets and ticket black marketing has been a major issue. “Ticket black marketing and misuse of the Tatkal system had been a major concern,” he said. To fix this, the Railways has introduced better technology to detect bots and fake bookings, along with Aadhaar-based OTP verification. Nearly 3 crore fake accounts have already been removed from the system.

The new cancellation policy changes include:

More than 72 hours before departure: Passengers are eligible for a maximum refund, with only a fixed cancellation fee deducted per person.

Passengers are eligible for a maximum refund, with only a fixed cancellation fee deducted per person. Between 72 and 24 hours before departure: A standard penalty applies, with around 25% of the ticket fare deducted, subject to minimum charges.

A standard penalty applies, with around 25% of the ticket fare deducted, subject to minimum charges. Between 24 and 8 hours before departure: This falls under late cancellation, where 50% of the fare is deducted, along with applicable minimum charges.

This falls under late cancellation, where 50% of the fare is deducted, along with applicable minimum charges. Less than 8 hours before departure: The cancellation window is considered closed, and no refund is provided.

The cancellation window is considered closed, and no refund is provided. After departure: Tickets are treated as non-refundable, and no refund can be claimed.

Vaishnaw said these changes are aimed at making the system fairer. “These changes are aimed at removing incentives for last-minute speculative bookings and ensuring tickets are available to genuine passengers,” he added.

How the new rules differ from the old system

The major difference in the new rules is the extension of time windows. In the old rules, if a passenger cancelled the ticket within 4 hours of departure, he or she was not entitled to a refund. In the new rules, this time window has been extended to 8 hours.

At the same time, the full refund window has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours before departure. This means passengers will benefit if they plan well in advance, but last-minute cancellations will be discouraged.

The reservation charts will now be prepared earlier, between 9 and 18 hours before departure, instead of just 4 hours earlier. This will give waitlisted passengers more clarity and time to make alternative travel plans.

More flexibility for passengers

In another major relief, passengers will now be able to upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before the train departs. In the old rules, this was possible only before the reservation chart was prepared.

Also, there is a new rule for passengers to change their boarding station digitally 30 minutes before the start of the train from its original station. This means if a person misses their original station for boarding the train, they can select their new station and board the train without losing their seat.

Additionally, counter tickets can be cancelled from any railway station. This means there is no need to be present at the original station for the cancellation of tickets. Also, for e-tickets, there is no need to fill out a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for a refund. The refund is done automatically.

Other key reforms

Apart from these changes for passengers, there have been several changes for cargo and infrastructure, too.

One of the changes is related to salt transport. The minister said that India generates 35 million tonnes of salt annually. However, only a part of this is transported via railway. The new plan aims to increase the share of railway for long-distance salt transport.

Another major reform is in automobile transportation. Currently, a large portion of vehicles is transported by road. The Railways now plans to improve wagon design and remove operational challenges so that more vehicles can be moved through rail, which is more efficient and cost-effective.

Focus on better construction quality

The Railways have also introduced several changes to improve the quality of construction projects. The eligibility criteria for contractors have been made stricter to ensure that only experienced companies handle large projects.

The government has also fixed bid security at 2% of the project value to avoid non-serious bidders. Strict rules have been introduced to prevent corruption and unfair practices. Contractors will now have to complete at least 60% of the work themselves, instead of outsourcing most of it.

To avoid unrealistic bidding, companies that quote prices significantly lower than the estimated cost will have to provide additional guarantees. These steps are aimed at ensuring better quality work and timely completion of projects.

Why these changes were needed

The Railways said it was necessary to bring these changes to fix the issues within the current system. For a while now, issues such as ticket hoarding, black marketing, and cancellation of tickets at the last minute have been a nuisance to genuine passengers.

On the other hand, delays in projects and the inefficient movement of cargo have been slowing down the growth of the railway network. With this new change, the government is trying to make the Indian Railways a more transparent and efficient platform. Overall, this will make the travel experience much better and reliable.