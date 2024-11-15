Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeEditor's picksAfter petrol pump reported theft of 14 thousand litres of petrol in Dantewada, petrol...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

After petrol pump reported theft of 14 thousand litres of petrol in Dantewada, petrol appears in a well- Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff
8

In a strange incident, a well in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district started giving out petrol instead of water a few days ago. The incident took place at ward number 12 located in Geedam Nagar, where people discovered there was petrol instead of water in a well. While people believed that petrol was coming out from the ground, now it has been revealed that it was actually leaked from a nearby petrol pump.

People were stunned by the strong smell of petrol coming out from the well, and they also noticed a rise in the water level in the well. As the news spread of the ‘miracle’, people started looting the fuel from the well. They even informed their relatives in nearby places to come and collect petrol. However, this stopped after some locals informed the police about the development.

The police removed the crowd after arriving at the spot and sealed off the well. The administration also evacuated the people in the area to nearby places, fearing that the petrol can catch fire any time. The roads in the area were barricaded and movement of vehicles was restricted. Police forces and fire tenders were stationed in the place for any emergency.

While at first the source of the petrol was not known, later it came to notice that a few days ago, a petrol owner had reported theft of fuel. The owner of Maa Danteshwari Petrol Pump had filed a complaint with the police saying that 14 thousand litres of petrol were stolen from the petrol pump. After a probe following the discovery of petrol in the well, it was concluded that the fuel was actually not stolen, but it got absorbed into the ground due to a leakage in the underground petrol tank.

As a result, 14 thousand litres of petrol reached the well from tank. The area remains sealed due to the presence of large quantity of petrol in the well. A team of experts has been sent to the area to solve the situation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com