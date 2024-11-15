In a strange incident, a well in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district started giving out petrol instead of water a few days ago. The incident took place at ward number 12 located in Geedam Nagar, where people discovered there was petrol instead of water in a well. While people believed that petrol was coming out from the ground, now it has been revealed that it was actually leaked from a nearby petrol pump.

People were stunned by the strong smell of petrol coming out from the well, and they also noticed a rise in the water level in the well. As the news spread of the ‘miracle’, people started looting the fuel from the well. They even informed their relatives in nearby places to come and collect petrol. However, this stopped after some locals informed the police about the development.

The police removed the crowd after arriving at the spot and sealed off the well. The administration also evacuated the people in the area to nearby places, fearing that the petrol can catch fire any time. The roads in the area were barricaded and movement of vehicles was restricted. Police forces and fire tenders were stationed in the place for any emergency.

While at first the source of the petrol was not known, later it came to notice that a few days ago, a petrol owner had reported theft of fuel. The owner of Maa Danteshwari Petrol Pump had filed a complaint with the police saying that 14 thousand litres of petrol were stolen from the petrol pump. After a probe following the discovery of petrol in the well, it was concluded that the fuel was actually not stolen, but it got absorbed into the ground due to a leakage in the underground petrol tank.

As a result, 14 thousand litres of petrol reached the well from tank. The area remains sealed due to the presence of large quantity of petrol in the well. A team of experts has been sent to the area to solve the situation.