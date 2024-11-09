Following the much-anticipated victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential Elections, the Democratic Party, which will soon be out of power, is now facing a wave of internal disputes. The defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris to Trump has prompted a round of finger-pointing. Key figures and factions within the party are eagerly blaming each other for the loss, avoiding accountability. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the focal point in the storm as she openly expressed regret over President Joe Biden’s prolonged participation in the race. According to Pelosi, Biden’s delayed exit from the race could have contributed to Harris’s defeat.

Pelosi’s ‘what-if’ moment – The impact of Biden’s late exit

Nancy Pelosi is known for not mincing words. Speaking to The New York Times, she suggested that the Democrats might have performed much better had Biden bowed out of the race sooner. She stated, “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race.” Reports suggest that she is not the only one attributing the defeat to Biden’s late exit, as it left Harris with limited options and momentum to build a strong campaign.

Pelosi reportedly spearheaded efforts earlier in the year to push Biden aside following a dismal debate performance against Trump. However, it took several months for Biden to step down, which eventually occurred at the end of July. He endorsed Harris as his successor without a primary process to bolster her standing. Pelosi remarked, “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, there would be an open primary. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened.”

Harris’s aides speak out: A campaign boxed in by Biden’s shadow

Harris’s aides were also among those pointing fingers at Biden. They argued that Harris’s campaign was constrained with Biden as a looming figure. Politico quoted an unnamed aide of Harris who bluntly blamed Biden for the loss, stating, “Joe Biden is the singular reason Kamala Harris and Democrats lost tonight.” This assessment reflected the frustration among campaign managers who struggled to establish a distinct identity for Harris separate from Biden’s administration.

The endorsement by Biden, while supportive, proved to be a double-edged sword as Harris’s campaign was perceived as a continuation of Biden’s, rather than the fresh approach voters were seeking. Biden’s administration was marred by numerous negatives, which Harris’s campaigners and supporters believed cast a shadow over her chances.

Contrary to this stance, a former Biden aide rebuffed the notion and posed a sharp question: “How did you spend $1 billion and not win?” This highlighted the internal questioning within the Democrats regarding mismanaged resources and failure to connect with key voting blocs, despite substantial funding and endorsements.

Moderates and progressives clash – Ideological rifts widen

The ideological differences within the party have also become apparent. Moderate Democrats were quick to argue that the party’s leftward tilt was a significant factor in the loss. Congressman Tom Suozzi criticised the campaign’s focus on political correctness, asserting that it allowed Republicans to exploit attack lines involving “anarchy on college campuses, defund the police, biological boys playing in girls’ sports, and a general attack on traditional values.”

Congressman Ritchie Torres echoed similar sentiments, going further by blaming the “far left” for promoting policies that alienated key voting demographics, including Latino, Black, Asian, and Jewish communities. He cited movements like “Defund the Police” and divisive slogans such as “From the River to the Sea” (used in pro-Palestine protests) as examples that shifted public perception negatively for the party.

Bernie Sanders weighs in – Working-class voters left behind

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders also shared his views, accusing the Democratic leadership of abandoning working people. In a statement, he said, “While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.” His comments pointed to a deeper divide within the party concerning its priorities and messaging. Sanders was sceptical that the party would learn from its defeat, predicting that the leadership’s attachment to the status quo would prevent any significant change.

Although Sanders is an independent senator, he is close to the Democratic Party and aligns with the party on most issues.

A fractured party and uncertain future

The Democratic Party is now facing fractures and fissures following the defeat, exposing deep-seated ideological rifts among its members. The Harris campaign failed to unify the party, and strategic missteps reportedly contributed to the defeat. Moreover, infighting left the party facing an outcome that few anticipated.

While some leaders are calling for introspection and unity, the question remains whether the party will truly confront its internal conflicts or continue rehearsing for the next round of blame.