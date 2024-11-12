A Muslim youth named Firoz kidnapped a 22-year-old tribal girl from Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh. From Kondagaon, the accused took the girl to Mumbai’s Dharavi and raped her for nearly one and a half years. The accused Firoz not only kept the victim tied up in a dark room but also burnt her genitals by pouring chemicals. Firoz has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

The matter pertains to a village in the Makdi police station area, Kondagaon district, Bastar division. The 22-year-old tribal girl said that in 2023, as her health deteriorated, she went to Kondagaon Hospital for treatment, there, Firoz broke a bottle and placed it around her neck before kidnapping her. The perpetrator kidnapped the victim, seized her phone, and held her captive in Dharavi, Mumbai.

The victim further said that around 2022-23, she received a call from an unknown number on her phone. She would frequently disconnect and block the unknown number, but Firoz continued to follow her. He would ask the victim to meet him, but she would decline. When the victim’s health deteriorated, she traveled to Kondagaon for treatment. Somehow, accused Firoz learnt about this and followed the victim.

In a secluded area, Firoz stopped the girl and placed a broken glass bottle around her neck before kidnapping her and taking her to Mumbai. Firoz also seized the victim’s phone and sent a message to her family. He wrote, “I am safe. I am in love with a boy and intend to marry him. You people don’t worry about me.”

Another report says that Firoz and the victim met on Facebook in 2023 and Firoz lured the girl during the conservation. Regarding the kidnapping, the police said that the accused is a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Kondagaon to meet the girl. On the 7th of June 2023, both of them went to Mumbai. They stayed there for more than a year, and the victim returned to Kondagaon in November 2024.

The girl said that Firoz works in a factory in Mumbai. He kept her in a small room in the Dharavi slum which did not even have a window. The girl added that when Firoz used to go to the factory for work in the morning, he would tie her hands and legs with a cloth. Moreover, he used to pull her hair and brutally thrash her. She further stated that the accused deprived her of food and other essentials. The victim claimed that since she did not know anyone in Dharavi, she endured Firoz’s brutalities for months.

In addition, the victim said that for over 1.5 years, Firoz raped her multiple times and upon refusing, he would mercilessly beat her. Three months ago, when the victim stopped Firoz from raping her again, the accused allegedly poured chemicals into her private part and burnt it.

Detailing how she managed to escape Firoz’s captivity, the victim said that one day, Firoz forgot his mobile at his home. The victim checked his phone and found the number of the owner of the factory where the accused worked. The victim dialled the number and revealed her ordeal. The factory-owner helped the victim escape and she reached the railway station. From there, the victim reached her native village in Kondagaon and informed her family about Firoz’s crimes. Subsequently, the victim lodged an FIR against the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to the district hospital of Kondagaon, where she is undergoing treatment. Dr RC Thakur, Civil Surgeon at Kondagaon District Hospital, stated that on the 5th of November, the victim arrived at the hospital complaining of vomiting, weakness, and stomach pain. It has been found that there is a long-standing infection in the private part.

The civil surgeon says that there were no burns or injuries on the girl’s body. Meanwhile, accused Firoz has been arrested by Kondagaon police in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He has been brought to Kondagaon. Additional Superintendent of Police Kaushalendra Dev Patel said that the police of the Makdi police station area are interrogating the accused.