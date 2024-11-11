On Sunday (10th November), a shootout broke out on Muzaffarnagar’s Kukda Road after UP police stopped a gang smuggling cows. A gang member identified as Sandeep, was injured and hospitalised, while four others were arrested in a subsequent operation. The police seized a bike, an Ashok Leyland vehicle, and three alive cows from the spot. This gang used to steal stray animals and sell them for slaughter.

The police also arrested accused Lokesh Kumar, Kailash, Upesh Singh, and Deen Mohammad. Police seized three live cattle, a Max pickup truck, a motorcycle and a cartridge from the accused persons. According to journalist Sachin Gupta, one of the accused, Lokesh, had earlier served as a district vice president for Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party.

Police said that the gang seized stray cattle at night and transported them for illegal sale. Meanwhile, attempts are being made to arrest the absconding accused while arrested people are being interrogated for further information on this cow smuggling gang.

Speaking about the arrests made in the matter, SP (city) Satyanarayan Prajapat said, “All arrested accused are residents of Muzaffarnagar. One of the two escapees is Chand, a Deoband native and gang boss. They collect stray animals from forest areas around the district and transport them to Haridwar and other locations where they have buyers. We have a team looking for the escaped gang members.”

Meanwhile, New Mandi SHO Dinesh Chand said that a case has been filed under different sections, including 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and the Cow Slaughter Act. The officer added that the accused have been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway.