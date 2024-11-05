In the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, stones were allegedly pelted on the Maa Lakshmi idol immersion procession, resulting in damage to an idol and injury to some participants of the procession. The incident reportedly unfolded in the Mali Manaiha area in Dumariyaganj, after which the outraged Hindus staged a protest demanding action against stone pelters and blocked the road. As per a News18 report, two female participants of the procession also sustained injuries in the stone pelting allegedly carried out when the Hindu procession was passing near a mosque.

Upon receiving the information about the alleged stone pelting, the local police swung into action. Inspector In-charge Ramesh Kumar Yadav, SDM Dr Sanjeev Dixit, and CO Satish Chandra Pandey rushed to the spot. The officers somehow managed to persuade the protesting Hindu devotees to lift the blockade. Following this, the procession proceeded to immerse the idols. The police have detained one person over alleged involvement in stone pelting and are questioning him.

According to a Live Hindustan report, DM Dr Raja Ganapati R said that someone threw a stone during the immersion of the idol. Angered by this, people tried to block the road. SDM and CO pacified them and later, the idols were immersed. One person has been detained and a case will be registered.

However, the Siddharth Nagar Police has said that no stones were hurled at the Hindu procession and a false rumour was spread about the same. ASP Siddharthnagar said that the police are investigating how the rumour was spread and who is behind it. Based on the findings of the investigation, the necessary action will be taken. The officer added that at present, the situation is calm and under control in the Mali Manaiha area.