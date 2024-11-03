Sunday, November 3, 2024
Updated:

“Projected it differently”: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan bizarrely attacks BJP over Waqf notice to farmers, then says they are reconsidering the issue

The directive came after a high-level meeting involving senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department, and the Waqf Board.

ANI
Image Source: Deccan Herald
11

Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs minister Zameer Ahmed Khan slammed the opposition BJP in state for row over waqf notice to farmers and alleged that it was “projected differently.”

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Khan said that the notice has withdrawn for reconsideration.

“The temporary notice served to farmers has been made into a big issue by the BJP. They have projected it differently and are giving the wrong message to the country. The CM has decided to withdraw the notice and we are reconsidering it,” he told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier on November 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a strict directive to officials to immediately retract all notices sent to farmers concerning waqf land issues, emphasizing that no disturbances should be caused to the farmers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The CM expressed strong dissatisfaction over recent actions taken by certain officials and highlighted that the JD(S) and BJP were allegedly using the Waqf matter for political gain, potentially disturbing peace in the state.

Siddaramaiah appealed to the public to disregard any misinformation and called on officials to ensure the matter is handled sensitively. Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s orders of immediate withdrawal of waqf notice to farmers, saying that it is just an “eyewash” to win the local elections.

Speaking to ANI, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “Now, you’ve given the order to withdraw the notices. But still, in the gazette, it is only Waqf’s property. So this is not a solution at all. I will immediately request CM Siddaramaiah to withdraw the 1974 gazette. Otherwise, it is just an eyewash to win the local elections. This will not bring any relief to the farmers.” 

