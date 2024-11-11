On Sunday, 10th November, Congress leader Kamru Zzaman Choudhury sparked a controversy during a debate on Times Now regarding the funds allocated by the state of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. During the debate, Kamru called for selling Temple gold and using it to clear the country’s debt.

Kamru objected to the funds allocated by UP for Maha Kumbh, stating that the Kumbh has been taking place since before the existence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “We respect the Maha Kumbh. But the problem is, in the name of the Maha Kumbh and the Ram Mandir, thousands of crores have been siphoned off by the organisers.” When Times Now anchor Pranesh Kumar Roy questioned him over the allegations and asked for proof, he became defensive.

Roy then countered Kamru and asked for his views on the rampant land grabbing by the Waqf Boards occurring in the country. Kamru repeatedly dodged the questions, claiming that what happens at the Waqf Board level and in Hindu temples is completely different. According to him, there is nothing wrong occurring at the Waqf Boards.

In an attempt to divert the discussion from the Waqf Board and the land grabbing issue, Kamru, out of nowhere, suggested that selling all the gold in temples would make India debt-free. His statement angered BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who demanded an apology from Kamru, which was not forthcoming. In a post on X, Bhandari said, “Shocking! “Mandiro main itna Sona hai ki isko bech de” Congress officially says it wants to snatch the Gold that belongs to our temples and sell the gold! Congress has eyes on looting our temples! This is what Mughals did in past. Congress is Dangerous!”

When Roy questioned other panellists about their views on Kamru’s statement, SP’s IP Singh avoided the question and steered the debate in a completely different direction.

During the debate, SP’s IP Singh put forward questionable logic to support his claim that the Maha Kumbh is a scam. He listed several ongoing projects and argued that, as these projects remain incomplete, questions should also be raised about the Maha Kumbh. He claimed, “The way money was looted in the name of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Ghats in Banaras, around 50% of the money allotted for the Maha Kumbh is being looted.”

Kamru raised similar concerns during the debate, alleging that a “land scam” occurred in Ayodhya and asserting that it was never investigated. The controversy over the alleged land scam in Ayodhya, involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, centres on the trust purchasing land from Ansari at Rs 18.5 crore after he bought it from Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore. Allegations by AAP and SP of price inflation were based on both transactions being registered on the same day. However, evidence shows the original sale agreement between Kusum and Ansari was made in 2019, before land prices rose post-Ayodhya verdict. The trust’s acquisition ensured transparency, legality, and avoided potential title disputes, disproving claims of a scam. OpIndia’s detailed explanation busting the claims of scam can be checked here.

Rashtriya Ulama Council Spokesperson Adv Talha Rashidi joined in with further accusations. He questioned why the Waqf Board was being discussed in the debate when it is a body established by Parliament. Additionally, he objected to criticisms of the BJP for raising the issue of appeasement politics, claiming that similar appeasement occurs during festivals like the Kanwar Yatra and Rakshabandhan. He also questioned why there was opposition to reservations for Muslims in Maharashtra.

Interestingly, Rashidi ignored the fact that the majority of large Hindu temples are under government control and that a portion of the funds from these temples is used for welfare schemes. When Roy asked why it would be a problem if part of the money taken from temples is used for Hindu festivals, Rashidi had no response.

About Maha Kumbh 2025

The 45-day religious event, Maha Kumbh, is held once every 12 years along the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. The event will start on 14th January 2025. The estimated budget for the event is nearly Rs 6,382 crore, of which over Rs 5,600 crore had already been set aside by October 2024. Twelve years ago, when the Maha Kumbh was last held, the Samajwadi Party was in power, and the event had a budget of Rs 1,152 crore. Around 12 crore visitors attended the religious event over 45 days at that time. According to reports, an estimated 40 crore people may attend the Maha Kumbh this time. The funds are being spent on 1.45 lakh toilets, temporary parking areas, CCTV cameras, tents, and other arrangements. It is estimated that the state economy will get influx of around Rs 1.2 lakh crores from the event.