The Maharashtra caretaker government has withdrawn its recent decision to allocate ₹10 crore to the State Waqf Board, following political opposition and internal party concerns. The state government has claimed that the order was issued due to an administrative mistake. The decision comes amid opposition to the grant by Hindu groups and the question over a caretaker government issuing such an order.

Chief Secretary Sujita Saunik clarified that the government resolution was issued inadvertently without proper scrutiny, leading to the erroneous approval of funds for the board.

On November 28, 2024, the Minority Development Department of the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution (GR) allocating ₹10 crore to the State Waqf Board for the financial year 2024-25. This fund was intended to enhance the board’s infrastructure and management. The allocation was part of a broader budgetary provision of ₹20 crore for the Waqf Board, with ₹2 crore disbursed earlier in June 2024.

The decision faced immediate backlash from opposition parties and Hindu organizations. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, criticized the grant, calling it a politically motivated attempt to consolidate minority votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the move, labelling it as “hypocrisy” and questioning the caretaker government’s authority to make such policy decisions. Party leader Sanjay Raut also remarked on the irony of the government making such a grant.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also expressed strong objections, accusing the government of appeasing a particular religious community. Mohan Salekar, VHP’s Konkan region secretary, stated, “This will never be tolerated.” He warned that if the decision was not reversed, the ruling coalition would face backlash from the Hindu community in upcoming elections.

Mohan Salekar said, ‘Mahayuti government is doing what even the Congress government did not do. The government is appeasing the religious community. If this decision is not withdrawn, then Mahayuti parties will have to face the wrath of Hindus in the upcoming elections of local bodies and assembly.’

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay also questioned the decision of the allocation, saying that a caretaker govt does not have the authority. He said, ‘At present there is a caretaker government in Maharashtra and this government does not have the authority to take policy decisions. It seems that the decision regarding the fund has been taken at the administrative level, so it is expected that the administration will amend its decision.’

In response to the criticism, the Maharashtra caretaker government withdrew the ₹10 crore allocation. The development comes at a politically sensitive time, with the new CM of the state yet to be announced, and local body elections looming.