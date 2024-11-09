The Assembly Elections in Maharashtra are around the corner. Ahead of the polling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are making strategic moves to consolidate Hindu voters. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has mobilised over 65 affiliated organisations to launch the “Sajag Raho” (‘Be Vigilant, Be Awake’) campaign. The campaign has been announced following reports of over 180 NGOs working in the state to mobilise Muslim voters.

The initiative by the RSS aligns with its ideologies and aims to counter the efforts seen as attempts to divide the Hindu community’s votes based on caste and other parameters.

Campaign slogan builds on recent remarks

The “Sajag Raho” initiative aligns with recent messages from BJP leaders, including remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, where he raised the slogan “Batenge toh katenge,” which literally translates to “if Hindus are divided, they will perish.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced a similar slogan, stating “Ek Hain To Safe Hain,” during his recent speech in Dhule, Maharashtra.

BJP and RSS officials cite these slogans to promote Hindu unity. They emphasise that division among Hindus will harm the entire community. CM Yogi Adityanath’s slogan in Washim, ‘Ek hai toh nek hain,’ is interpreted as a call for Hindus to maintain unity, resonating with the ethos of the “Sajag Raho” campaign.

Focus on eliminating caste divisions

According to a report in the Times of India, sources in the Sangh suggest that the campaign is not limited to the Maharashtra polls but has broader implications. “This is not against anyone but aims to eliminate caste divisions among Hindus,” said a senior BJP member. RSS swayamsevaks and associated NGOs are arranging hundreds of meetings to spread awareness among the Hindu community. The campaign highlights instances such as the Dhule Lok Sabha outcome, where the BJP narrowly lost, attributed to the consolidation of minority votes in the Malegaon Central assembly segment.

Key organisations and strategies

Chanakya Prathisthan, Matang Sahitya Parishad, Ranragini Sevabhavi Sanstha, and other groups are participating in the campaign, which is being coordinated across all four regional RSS divisions in Maharashtra: Konkan, Devgiri, Paschim Maharashtra, and Vidarbha, which hosts the RSS headquarters.

Highlighting past election outcomes

Speaking to TOI, Girish Prabhune, known for his work with the Pardhi community and a Padma Shri awardee, cited the BJP’s loss in Dhule as evidence of strategic minority voting. He noted, “Congress’s Shobha Bachchav won by 5,117 votes, with her lead stemming from just one assembly segment, Malegaon Central, where the BJP lagged significantly.” The campaign uses this example to stress the importance of unity among Hindu voters.

Tackling concerns of vote bank politics

The RSS meetings being held under the “Sajag Raho” campaign focus on the Hindu community, the impact of vote bank politics, the implications of the influx of Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims, and what is perceived as ‘vendetta politics’ that could impact Hindu society if minority consolidation continues. TOI quoted an unnamed RSS member who emphasised that this message is shared as an initiative by RSS workers and should not be seen as an official RSS directive.

BJP’s electoral interests and narrative control

A BJP functionary disclosed that while the campaign was developed by the RSS, its electoral aim is clear, complete with its own logo and steering committee. Political analyst Devendra Pai, formerly associated with the RSS think tank Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, noted that ‘Sajag Raho’ and ‘Batenge toh katenge’ could resonate across various segments of Maharashtra’s electorate.

Maharashtra holds particular importance for the BJP, not just as an economic and industrial leader but as a state that shapes narratives around ‘progress’ and ‘progressiveness.’ Speaking to the media, an RSS functionary said, “Controlling this narrative is crucial for a party that champions traditional values,” as he highlighted the ideological battle central to the BJP’s strategy for retaining its influence in the state.

Over 180 NGOs work to enrol Muslim voters

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming elections scheduled on 20th November in the state, around 180 NGOs are working on the ground among the Muslim community to raise ‘awareness’ and increase the community’s voter turnout, the strategy that helped MVA during the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the reports, in predominantly Muslim areas like Shivaji Nagar, Mumbadevi, Byculla, and Malegaon Central, voter turnout was notably higher than in neighbouring assembly segments during the Lok Sabha election. Organizations have attributed this increase to a combination of Muslim voter concerns and awareness efforts directed at the community over the past year.

The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh has collaborated with over 180 NGOs and these organizations work within Muslim communities to boost voter enrollment. The group has been organizing meetings and informational sessions with Muslim voters across the state. “This led to a voter turnout exceeding 60% in the Lok Sabha election, about 15% higher than the previous average. We urge Muslims to support secular candidates and vote in alignment with the Constitution. Our partnership with other organizations and religious leaders has brought a stronger response. Over 200 meetings have been held statewide, contributing to the increase in voter turnout,” said Fakir Mehmood Thakur, the organization’s leader.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is boosting the intensity of its campaign, claiming that they are the only ones raising Muslim issues. The AIMIM wielded influence among Muslim youth in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, as well as the Lok Sabha elections.