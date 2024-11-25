Shiv Sena (UBT) elected two-time Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray as legislature party leader on Monday. Party leader Bhaskar Jadhav has been elected as the party leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, and Sunil Prabhu has been appointed as the chief whip.

The meeting of the newly-elected MLAs was presided over by former Chief Minister and party chief, Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’.

Sharing details of the meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said that Aaditya has been elected as the chief of both the houses (legislative assembly and legislative council).

“Today, the elected members of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra assembly gathered. A meeting was conducted, under the chairmanship of Uddhav Thackery, the chief of the party. Bhaskar Jadhav has been elected as the leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly, as well as Sunil Prabhu, has been elected as the chief whip of the party. Aaditya Thackeray has been elected as chief of both the houses,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, after getting elected Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in the legislative assembly, Bhaskar Jadhav said he wanted Aaditya Thackeray to take the post, but Uddhav wanted him to take this position.

“I wanted that Aaditya Thackeray should be on this post but Uddhav Thackeray asked me to take this post as I have many years of experience and I can guide the party leaders…Looking at what has happened in the election, I can say ‘Daal mein kuch kala hai’,” he said.

Party spokesperson Anand Dubey showed confidence in the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray and said, “I am confident that we will make a comeback in the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray.”

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut responded to the party’s poor show in the assembly elections and said the party was not disappointed adding that they were the ‘Shiv Sainiks’ of BalaSaheb Thackeray who had seen several defeats and victories in his life.

Speaking to media persons, Raut said “We are not disappointed, we are people who fight. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also seen many defeats and victories in his life. We are not sad that we lost or lost power. We will fight against the injustice in Maharashtra.”

Taking a jibe at the Mahayuti alliance, Raut said that the swearing-in ceremony shouldn’t happen in Maharashtra but at the Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

“The swearing-in ceremony is going to take place tomorrow. I would say that it should not happen in Maharashtra. This government has been brought by the Gujarat lobby, by the traders’ association, so the swearing-in ceremony should take place in Modi Stadium in Gujarat. If it is done in Shivaji Park, it will be an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If you do it in Wankhede Stadium, there is a memorial of the martyrs in front of it, they will be insulted. Therefore, the best place is Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat,” Raut said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls. BJP led the Mahayuti and registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies–Shiv Sena and NCP–with its momentum.

In Maharashtra, BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The state has 288 assembly seats. The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party’s allies Shiv Sena and NCP also saw a very good strike rate. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

