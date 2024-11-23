‘Shut down the agendas of fake well-wishers of the Consitution’: Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dig at INDI bloc after Maharashtra sweep

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday thanked the people of Maharashtra for the historic mandate and took a dig at the INDI alliance, stating that the public had put an end to the fake defenders of the Constitution.

Taking to X, Shah tweeted, “Jai Maharashtra! Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate. By giving such a huge mandate to the Mahayuti alliance amidst illusion and lies, the people have closed the shops of those who are fake well-wishers of the Constitution. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtra resident.”

जय महाराष्ट्र



इस ऐतिहासिक जनादेश के लिए महाराष्ट्र की जनता का कोटि-कोटि वंदन।



छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज, बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी, ज्योतिबा फुले जी और वीर सावरकर जी की पुण्यभूमि महाराष्ट्र ने विकास के साथ-साथ संस्कृति और राष्ट्र को सर्वोपरि रखने वाले महायुति गठबंधन को इतना प्रचंड… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2024

Hailing the result as the victory of every resident of Maharashtra, Shah tweeted that the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Veer Savarkar, Maharashtra, has given an overwhelming mandate to the Mahayuti alliance, which prioritises development, culture, and the nation above all. In doing so, it has shut down the agendas of those who, under the guise of falsehoods and deception, claim to be the Constitution’s fake well-wishers.

This victory of the Mahayuti alliance is a testament to the ‘politics of performance’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Shah added in a subsequent tweet, asserting that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement and reaffirmed their trust in the legacy, development, and welfare initiatives of the Mahayuti alliance.

Earlier today, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra scripted a historic victory, returning to power by winning 231 seats in a 288-seat assembly and shaking off the disappointment it faced six months back in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections.