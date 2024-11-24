On 24th November, violence erupted in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid, as Islamists gathered and started pelting stones at the police. They resorted to arson and clashed with the police present at the scene. The police had to resort to tear gas and baton charge to control the Islamist mob. Several vehicles were set ablaze in the area, and stone pelting continued for hours.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: An incident of stone pelting took place in Sambhal when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. Police used tear gas to control the situation.



Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the…

The developments started at around 6:30 AM when a team, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, arrived at the mosque to conduct the survey. A mob of around 2,000 Muslims gathered outside the mosque and demanded the survey to be stopped.

When the police tried to intervene, the mob started pelting stones, which forced the authorities to retreat briefly. OpIndia’s sources at the site of the incident told that SDM and PRO of SP sambhal were among the injured as Islamists allegedly attacked the police. Several vehicles belonging to Sambhal police were set ablaze by the Islamist mob. Furthermore, the sources said that Islamists from nearby area also reached Jama Masjid and joined the mob.

Court-mandated survey of Sambhal Mosque

The survey was being conducted in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, saying that the Jama Masjid was originally a Hindu temple named Hari Har Mandir, dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The court ordered a survey of the disputed structure, and a brief survey was conducted on 19th November. The survey on 24th November was intended as an extension to gather more evidence. A report of the same is due by 26th November, and the hearing is scheduled for 29th November.

Speaking about the incident, Advocate Jain said, “The survey was conducted peacefully from 7:30 to 10 AM, with proper videography and photography. The report will be presented before the court on 29th November. I urge everyone to stay within the bounds of the law and respect the legal process, which can be lengthy.”

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain says, "In compliance with the order of Senior Division Chandosi, the process of the Advocate Commission survey has been resumed. The survey was conducted from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM today. I would like to inform you that a video… pic.twitter.com/nKB86Yy4cj — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

BJP and government officials condemn the violence

Speaking about the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “This is not the era of the Mughal empire. Those who attempt to take the law into their own hands will face strict action.”

Lucknow, UP: BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi reacted to the Sambhal incident says, "Strict action will be taken against those attempting to take the law into their own hands. This is not the era of the Mughal Sultanate. If there is an objection to the court's order, one should…

“If there are objections to the court’s orders, they should appeal to higher courts. It seems some people lack faith in the Constitution and judiciary, but judicial orders will be upheld,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, echoed a similar stance and said, “It is the government and police administration’s responsibility to ensure compliance with the court’s orders. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing justice.”

On incident of stone pelting in UP’s Sambhal, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “The leaders of Samajwadi party are freaked out after getting defeated in the UP by-polls…they are behind the violence in the Sambhal district…I would like to appeal to the Yogi Adityanath government and UP police to take action against those who are trying to incite violence here…”

On incident of stone pelting in UP's Sambhal, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "The leaders of Samajwadi party are freaked out after getting defeated in the UP by-polls…they are behind the violence in the Sambhal district…I would like to appeal to the Yogi Adityanath government and UP police to take action against those who are trying to incite violence here…"

Police response and investigation underway in Sambhal

Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi detailing the police action said, “The survey was being conducted peacefully inside the mosque when some individuals from the crowd outside started pelting stones. Despite our attempts to mediate, the mob attacked the police. Tear gas shells were used, and a light baton charge was necessary to disperse the mob. Section 144 has been imposed, and anyone taking the law into their hands will face legal consequences.”

The police have also started identifying culprits using CCTV footage. “We have detained several individuals, and those inciting the crowd will face severe punishment. This will be a lifelong lesson for them,” added Bishnoi.

Situation under control, says Uttar Pradesh DGP

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar reassured the public in a video statement, stating, “A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the court’s orders.”

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar reassured the public in a video statement, stating, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the court's orders."

On the stone pelting incident in Sambhal, DGP UP Prashant Kumar says "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police…

“Some anti-social elements resorted to stone pelting, but senior officers are present on-site, and the situation is under control. The police will identify the culprits and take appropriate legal action,” he added.

Court ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The mosque in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

