On Wednesday (13th November), the Supreme Court while hearing the case involving both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), directed the Ajit Pawar faction orally to refrain from using Sharad Pawar’s images and videos in their campaign materials for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The Court asked the NCP (Ajit Pawar) that they must fight the elections under their separate identities. In addition, the court directed Ajit Pawar to instruct his party members not to use Sharad Pawar’s pictures and videos.

Today, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a suit filed by Sharad Pawar seeking to prevent Ajit Pawar from using the clock symbol in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Earlier, the Court ordered Ajit Pawar to issue disclaimers in newspapers about the clock sign. However, on 13th November, Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Sharad Pawar presented some campaign materials, including images of posters and social media posts, that were purportedly disseminated in breach of the Supreme Court’s orders.

He claimed that Amol Mitkari, an NCP candidate (Ajit Pawar), had uploaded images of just Sharad Pawar and that Ajit Pawar’s campaign was attempting to “piggyback” on Sharad Pawar’s name. “Whether or not it is an old video, with Mr Pawar you have an ideological difference and you are fighting against him. Then you should try to stand up on your own legs,” Justice Kant said.

The court noted that while the voters know that there are two factions of NCP and will likely not be influenced by Ajit Pawar faction using Sharad Pawar’s visuals, there is a court order and the party must adhere to it.

As Ajit Pawar’s counsel Balbir Singh told the court that such videos were not used, Justice Kant said, “Please concentrate on the battlefield, people will answer everything. They are very wise and know where to vote and how to vote. We don’t doubt their wisdom. They know who is Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. These video clips may or may not influence the voters. But when there is an order of this Court, it has to be faithfully respected.”

Justice Kant further asked Ajit Pawar to put out an electronic circular among his party office bearers and candidates “not to use the video clip or photograph of Mr Sharad Pawar. You confine on your own identity as a separate distinct political party.”



