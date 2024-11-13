On 11th November, social media influencer Collin Rugg shared a video of President-elect Donald Trump announcing a sweeping plan to overhaul the higher education system in the United States. In the video, Trump criticised the “radical Marxist lunatics” who, he said, have infiltrated colleges, diverting taxpayer money to ideologically driven agendas.

The video, that was released a year ago as part of Agenda 47 of President-elect Trump, explained what he plans for the higher education.

Trump's plan to dismantle the U.S. indoctrination system (college) by seizing funds from schools that refuse to comply with his accreditation system.



1. "Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system."



2. "Fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our… pic.twitter.com/kL3PthrRZU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 11, 2024

Trump said he plans to restore merit, transparency, and efficiency in educational institutions. He declared, “Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system.” Here is a breakdown of his ambitious 7-point proposal.

Seizing funds through accreditation reform

First and foremost, Trump has pledged to leverage the college accreditation system to withhold funding from institutions that refuse to align with the changed format in the education system, which he calls the “real standards” he intends to impose. He stated that his administration will “fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics.” Furthermore, new accreditors will be appointed to enforce traditional values and improve accountability.

Protecting American traditions and cutting costs

In his statement, Trump criticised rising tuition costs, attributing it to “wasteful administrative positions.” He said his plan would mandate colleges to defend American traditions, safeguard free speech, and cut unnecessary bureaucracy. His aim is to focus on administrative reforms to provide affordable education and eliminate positions that, he said, “only inflate tuition.”

Eliminating ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ positions, and bring a strict meritocracy

One of the most important aspects of his statement was that he would eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions from the education system. He labelled diversity initiatives as part of a “Marxist agenda” and said he plans to abolish DEI departments. Instead, he proposed low-cost options, career services, and college entrance and exit exams to ensure students receive education that has real value. He emphasised that these steps will foster a merit-based environment in educational institutions rather than one driven by identity politics.

Addressing racial discrimination in colleges

In his proposal, Trump said he would direct the Department of Justice to file federal civil rights cases against schools that continue “unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity.” Notably, there have been reports of racial discrimination against Asian American and White applicants in educational institutions. In August 2020, OpIndia reported how Yale University was accused of bias against Asian American and White applicants.

In an investigation, the US Justice Department found that the university was violating US civil rights by illegally discriminating against White and Asian American applicants in the admissions process. The department’s investigation, which took about two years to complete, concluded that the Ivy League university, based in New Haven, Connecticut, rejected “scores of Asian American and White applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit.” The investigation was ordered after a complaint of discrimination was lodged against Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth in 2016. Trump said he will “direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination.”

Endowment taxation for non-compliance

Furthermore, Donald Trump plans to impose taxes on the endowments of non-compliant institutions and proposes to fine these schools up to the full amount of their endowment. He suggested that by using budget reconciliation to fast-track the measure, his administration would ensure swift consequences for what he described as “anti-American insanity.”

Redirecting funds to support victims

Trump also proposed using the seized funds as restitution for those affected by “unjust and illegal policies” in education departments. According to Trump, the funds will be redirected to support victims of discrimination and improve educational access for those disadvantaged by identity-driven policies.

Ensuring ‘real education’ for students

Trump’s aim to “reclaim” education from ideological influence includes policies focused on practical outcomes and career readiness. He plans to implement college entrance and exit exams to ensure that students genuinely benefit from the education system in the US.

Billionaire Elon Musk also shared the video without mentioning anything else. Notably, Donald Trump has appointed Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a statement issued on 12th November, Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy will pave the way for his administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies, which he described as essential to the “Save America” movement.

As Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, his plan is to reform higher education in the country, aiming to remove what he sees as political biases. He believes the education system should focus on merit, fairness, and American values, as it once did. By changing how colleges receive funding and cutting unnecessary roles, he hopes to make college more affordable and practical. His 7-point plan promises to protect free speech, prevent discrimination, and create a system based on skill and knowledge rather than identity politics.