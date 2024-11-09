Saturday, November 9, 2024
‘I will convert your sister into a Muslim’: Faizan threatens and abducts a married Dalit woman at knifepoint, attempts to convert her to Islam

The police have registered the case under Sections 87, 131, 351(2), and 61(2) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), as well as the SC/ST Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Faizan was subsequently arrested after a manhunt was launched by the police.

Uttar Pradesh: Faizan abducts married Dalit woman, attempts to force her convert to Islam, arrested
23

In the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of forceful religious conversion has emerged involving a married Dalit woman. The woman was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024 after which Faizan, the main accused, was arrested on Friday, November 8th. As per the reports, his involvement, along with that of his family members, is under investigation. The police meanwhile are believed to have safely recovered the victim.

The incident occurred in the Jalesar police station area. On Monday, November 4th, the woman’s father filed a complaint with the police. He reported that his daughter and her younger sister had gone to the fields early Sunday morning when Faizan, a resident of Kiri town in Jalesar, appeared and attempted to abduct the elder daughter. The younger sister tried to intervene.

According to the complaint, Faizan then strangled the younger sister and threatened her with a knife, saying, “I will force your sister to accept Islam and convert her.” Faizan brandished a gun and forcibly took the victim away on his bike. The Dalit family claims that Faizan’s brother and parents were complicit in the act.

The family feared for the safety of their daughter and demanded strict action against the accused. The police then registered the case under Sections 87, 131, 351(2), and 61(2) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), as well as the SC/ST Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The police quickly formed teams to search for Faizan who was later arrested on 8th November.

Police teams were further assembled to safely recover the victim before apprehending Faizan. Faizan meanwhile was hiding under a culvert in Etah, attempting to flee. However, the Police arrested him on the spot before he could flee. Investigations and further legal actions regarding the involvement of other suspects in the case are ongoing.

