In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a Muslim teacher reportedly compelled a minor Hindu student studying in inter college to marry him. Accused Muhammad Shahid talked about converting her to Islam and molested her by holding her hand and offered her Rs1 lakh. Moreover, the accused Muslim teacher also threatened to fail the victim if she refused to do Nikah with him. The police, however, have arrested Shahid.

Reports say that a minor Hindu girl was molested by Muhammad Shahid, a maths teacher at Rashtriya Inter College in the Mandi Dhanora area of Amroha. After allegedly molesting the Hindu victim, Shahid asked the girl to do nikah with him. He professed his affection for the girl who is several years younger than him. Shahid is a Sambhal district resident and teaches the ninth-grade.

The Hindu girl informed her family members about the accused Shahid’s deeds, and her family then informed the college principal, but no action was taken.

Days later, the accused Shahid made vulgar gestures towards the Hindu girl in the classroom, as per the complaint. This time, he offered her Rs 1 lakh and compelled her to marry him. Accused Shahid attempted to convert the Hindu girl to Islam and also threatened the girl, saying that if she did not marry him, he would fail her.

The terrified Hindu girl returned home and told her family about the same. Following this, the Hindu girl’s family approached the police and also protested at the college. Meanwhile, accused Shahid attempted to flee from the college. When activists from the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad learnt of the Hindu girl’s conversion, they went to the campus and demanded action against Shahid.

The police took action and arrested Shahid and a case has been filed against Shahid under relevant provisions, including POCSO. The college’s administration has also suspended him.