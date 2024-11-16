Uttarakhand: Mazar inside The Doon school demolished after protests from Hindu advocacy groups

A ‘mazar’ within the premises of The Doon School in Dehradun was demolished following protests from right-wing Hindu groups. The prestigious school, known for its notable alumni such as former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and author Amitav Ghosh, had housed the shrine on its grounds.

Videos of the demolition, conducted by a group of men with pickaxes and hammers, have circulated widely on social media. The incident took place a few days ago, and the Dehradun District Magistrate clarified that no official orders were given for the demolition.

Swami Darshan Bharti, a leader of a Hindu group, welcomed the act and questioned the existence of a ‘mazar’ within the premises of such a prominent institution.

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board claimed ownership of the land where the shrine once stood, though its current legal status is uncertain. The board continues to own a substantial portion of land adjoining the school.