On 1st December, a judicial commission tasked with investigating the violence in Sambhal visited the violence-affected areas. The three-member panel was led by retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora of the Allahabad High Court and included IAS Amit Mohan Prasad and IAS Arvind Kumar Jain. The commission toured the area and conducted an inspection inside the Jama Masjid, which was the centre of the violence on 24th November.

The judicial commission was formed on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences. Following the site visit, the commission is expected to issue notices for public testimonies to build a comprehensive report.

Heavy police presence was deployed for the security of the panel. The police personnel formed a protective cordon around the commission members as they moved across the violence-hit area. Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh and DIG Muniraj G accompanied the team during the inspection. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi were tasked with briefing the panel on the sequence of events that took place on the day of the violence, including the circumstances that led to the unrest.

High-stakes probe into Sambhal violence origins

The judicial commission has been tasked with determining whether the violence in Sambhal was premeditated or occurred spontaneously. The panel will also examine the adequacy of police security measures and identify the root cause of the violence. Speaking to the media, Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh stated, “The judicial committee will decide the course of action. Our role is to assist them and ensure their security. Arrangements will align with their requirements as the investigation unfolds.”

Notably, the commission’s inquiry followed the Sambhal District Court’s order for a survey of the Jama Masjid, led by an advocate commissioner. The court-ordered survey stemmed from a petition filed by Hari Shankar Jain and other petitioners, stating that the mosque was built after destroying the Hari Har Mandir in the 1500s. An initial survey was conducted on the court’s orders on 19th November, and a second survey was carried out on 24th November. Thousands of Islamists gathered outside the mosque, chanted religious slogans, and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at the police, set government and private vehicles ablaze, and opened fire on police personnel. Four mobsters were killed in friendly fire. The Supreme Court has stayed the trial court proceedings till further notice. Furthermore, the Advocate Commissioner’s report will remain sealed until ordered otherwise.

Political uproar and judicial response

Following the violence on 24th November, there was an uproar among opposition parties and leaders. Both Congress and the Samajwadi Party accused the BJP administration of mishandling the situation. The violence also led to heated arguments in Parliament.