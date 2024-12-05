On Wednesday (4th December), police said that an investigation has been launched into claims that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq collided with a 30-year-old man, killing him. The police said that Gaurav Pal, a native of Alipur village died after allegedly being hit by a private vehicle on 24th of June 2024.

The deceased victim’s father, Samar Pal, stated on Tuesday that the vehicle that hit his son had the “Samajwadi Party MP” symbol. Pal claimed that Zia ur Rehman Barq was driving this vehicle. He further alleged that the police did not probe Gaurav’s case properly.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that in the complaint, it was mentioned it was a black Scorpio car. After the ‘accident’, the victim was admitted to the District Joint Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“In the complaint, it has been mentioned that the vehicle was a black Mahindra Scorpio with registration number UP 38V 0880. The investigation has been handed over to the assistant superintendent of police, who has been asked to submit a report within three days. Further action will be taken following the investigation,” SP Bishnoi said.

Zia Ur Rahmen Barq’s alleged role in Sambhal violence

Notably, Barq is among those charged in connection with the violence unleashed by Islamist mobs on 24th November in response to a court-ordered survey of the disputed Jama Masjid.

According to the FIR filed against him, Barq visited the mosque days before the violence without permission and incited unrest. Barq, however, has denied the allegations. In a statement, he claimed that when the violence broke out, he was not in the state, let alone in Sambhal. He accused the UP Police of conspiring against him.

The FIR read, “On November 22, Zia ur Rehman Barq visited the Jama Masjid. After offering namaaz, he gathered a crowd without administrative permission and made provocative statements. For political gain, he incited the crowd to disturb communal harmony.”

Furthermore, the FIR mentioned Suhail Iqbal, son of MLA Iqbal Mahmood, as being present in the crowd on the day the violence broke out. The FIR read, “Suhail Iqbal incited the crowd by saying, ‘Ziaur Rahman Barq is with us, we are also with you. We will not let anything happen to you; fulfil your intentions.’ As a result, the crowd became more violent.”

Barq has been named “Accused No. 1” while Iqbal has been named “Accused No. 2” in the FIR. Seven hundred to eight hundred unidentified individuals have also been booked in the same FIR. According to the FIR, a mob comprising 700–800 armed individuals gathered to disrupt the court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid. The FIR further stated that the mob snatched official weapons from police personnel and targeted the police with intent to kill. It read, “One person from the crowd fired at Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary to kill him. Anuj was shot in the leg and sustained injuries.”

