Thursday, December 5, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed a man’: On victim family’s complain, Sambhal SP launches probe

Meanwhile, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that in the complaint, it was mentioned it was a black Scorpio car. After the ‘accident’, the victim was admitted to the District Joint Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

OpIndia Staff
(Image: File)

On Wednesday (4th December), police said that an investigation has been launched into claims that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq collided with a 30-year-old man, killing him. The police said that Gaurav Pal, a native of Alipur village died after allegedly being hit by a private vehicle on 24th of June 2024.

The deceased victim’s father, Samar Pal, stated on Tuesday that the vehicle that hit his son had the “Samajwadi Party MP” symbol. Pal claimed that Zia ur Rehman Barq was driving this vehicle. He further alleged that the police did not probe Gaurav’s case properly.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that in the complaint, it was mentioned it was a black Scorpio car. After the ‘accident’, the victim was admitted to the District Joint Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“In the complaint, it has been mentioned that the vehicle was a black Mahindra Scorpio with registration number UP 38V 0880. The investigation has been handed over to the assistant superintendent of police, who has been asked to submit a report within three days. Further action will be taken following the investigation,” SP Bishnoi said.

Zia Ur Rahmen Barq’s alleged role in Sambhal violence

Notably, Barq is among those charged in connection with the violence unleashed by Islamist mobs on 24th November in response to a court-ordered survey of the disputed Jama Masjid.

According to the FIR filed against him, Barq visited the mosque days before the violence without permission and incited unrest. Barq, however, has denied the allegations. In a statement, he claimed that when the violence broke out, he was not in the state, let alone in Sambhal. He accused the UP Police of conspiring against him.

The FIR read, “On November 22, Zia ur Rehman Barq visited the Jama Masjid. After offering namaaz, he gathered a crowd without administrative permission and made provocative statements. For political gain, he incited the crowd to disturb communal harmony.”

Furthermore, the FIR mentioned Suhail Iqbal, son of MLA Iqbal Mahmood, as being present in the crowd on the day the violence broke out. The FIR read, “Suhail Iqbal incited the crowd by saying, ‘Ziaur Rahman Barq is with us, we are also with you. We will not let anything happen to you; fulfil your intentions.’ As a result, the crowd became more violent.”

Barq has been named “Accused No. 1” while Iqbal has been named “Accused No. 2” in the FIR. Seven hundred to eight hundred unidentified individuals have also been booked in the same FIR. According to the FIR, a mob comprising 700–800 armed individuals gathered to disrupt the court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid. The FIR further stated that the mob snatched official weapons from police personnel and targeted the police with intent to kill. It read, “One person from the crowd fired at Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary to kill him. Anuj was shot in the leg and sustained injuries.”

A detailed OpIndia profile of Zia-ur-Rehman Barq can be read here.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -
A team led by the Assistant Commissioner Tribal Development Branch has been dispatched to probe the matter.
News Reports

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
The flawed ‘analysis’ by Anil Swarup was amplified by veteran business journalist Sucheta Dalal who in an X post published on 4th December said, “Some perspective for those wearing saffron tinted glasses. Try thinking when you cheer a govt that kills faith in institutions/regulators (SEBI), makes it hard to reclaim your own money (@authorityiepf @socialepfo @RBI), extracts 18% GST on essentials!”

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

Sambhal temple-mosque dispute: Advocate Commission to submit survey report in sealed envelope by 8th December

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Telangana: Locals raise Rs 3.75 crore to restore 1000-year-old Shiva temple after govt officials repeatedly deny their requests

OpIndia Staff -

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala BJP Vice President criticises Assam govt for banning beef in public places, claims beef comes from buffaloes and bulls, not cows

ANI -

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Rukma Rathore -

Bihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of help, threatens to send her to jail, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh HC commutes death sentence of man convicted of rape and murder of 7-year-old girl, says ‘convict belongs to backward community, reformation can’t be...

OpIndia Staff -

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal temple-mosque dispute: Advocate Commission to submit survey report in sealed envelope by 8th December

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com