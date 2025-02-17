A video of an Australian Palestinian lawyer Ramia Abdo Sultan aka ‘The Hijabi Lawyer’ defending the two Sydney nurses— Ahmad Rashad Nadir, a refugee from Afghanistan, and Sarah Abu Lebdeh—who threatened to kill any Israeli patients coming to their hospital, has triggered backlash on social media. ‘The Hijabi Lawyer’ also invoked Islamophobia to defend the indefensible and claimed that the two nurses were ‘entrapped’.

“It was very concerning, disturbing conversation, however, without doubt, it would’ve been provocative, it would’ve been one intended to entrap. These two contributors, let me tell you for someone who has been involved in the movement, we have heard and seen far worse come from the other side. We’ve had threats, we’ve had blatant killings, genocides, we’ve had hospitals completely held hostages massacred alive, genocide being live-streamed and complete silence by the media outlets and by the leadership here. And here you have a social media interaction, you know, miraculously surfaces on all media outlets and becomes a big issue. We’ve seen far worse,” advocate Ramia Abdo Sultan said completely disregarding the fact that Hamas terrorists invited this upon Gaza when they launched an unprovoked attack on Israel on 7th October 2023.

In the nearly two-minute-long video message, the executive member of the Australia Palestinian Advocacy Network (APAN) not only defended and downplayed the “kill Israelis” threats but also advised Muslims not to declare their murderous Jihadi intentions on social media. Ramia Abdo Sultan even advised her co-religionists not to trust anyone and avoid any social media interactions on the Israel-Palestine conflict or on the issue of Muslim hate for Jews as she claims these conversations are meant to entrap Muslims and use the same against them.

“Regardless of this, my message to young people in particular, you are being watched and nothing and nowhere is safe. There is no such thing as safe space. Do not trust anyone. On social media, don’t engage in conversations like these seeking to especially entrap you, will be ultimately used against you potentially used to completely impact on your future. So we don’t live in a situation where you can freely have a conversation whether you mean things or you don’t mean things. If you are Palestinian or pro-Palestinian if you are an Arab and specifically if you are a Muslim…you will be met with the high end of the stick…” Sultan said.

Apparently, Palestinians threatening to kill Jews or Israelis, wishing a ‘disgusting death’ for a Jewish man, boasting to have sent Israelis to Jahannum (hell), is a ‘free conversation’ for ‘The Hijabi Lawyer’. She wants her co-religionists with a Jihadi mindset not to trust any Australian, the very people who gave Muslims refuge, allowed them to practice their faith, the media that advertently or inadvertently helped them further their nefarious ‘Islamophobia’ narrative just because they may potentially call out the Jihadi intentions of her co-religionists.

Islamists have a penchant for making victims out of the perpetrators when they are their co-religionists. Pointing out this Islamist art of victimhood, Canadian professor Gad Saad said, “Yes. When Muslim nurses state on camera that they wish to kill Jewish patients, the real victims are the nurses (as I prophetically satirized yesterday).”

Amidst the controversy, Australian lawyer Michael Kroger, in a recent conversation with SkyNews’s Sharri Markson, alleged that Jewish people are subjected to discrimination and harassment at Bankstown Hospital where the two Muslim nurses worked. “They spit on the food of the Jews, before it’s delivered, they don’t do mandatory post-ops, they leave their beds soiled for as long as they possibly can…” Kroger said.

Notably, an Australian NSW healthcare worker Sharon Stoliar recently revealed how Jewish patients and healthcare workers are subjected to hatred and discrimination in the Australian healthcare system. Speaking to SkyNews, Stoliar said that she had raised the alarm about the rising antisemitism within the healthcare system after the October 7 massacre in 2023, however, instead of taking action against those with a Jihadist mindset, she herself was investigated by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

“I raised the alarm about this not long after October 7th happened. When nurses and midwives were chanting ‘from the river to the sea’ while wearing NSW Health uniforms, I wrote an open letter explaining that this chant is a call for the annihilation of Jews and that they should not be shouting this genocidal chant, let alone while wearing NSW Health uniforms,” Stoliar said.

What the Muslim nurses said to the Israeli influencer

Recently, a video showing the two health workers, said to be employed at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney, making the blatantly hateful and anti-semitic remarks went viral on social media. The two Muslim nurses were identified as Ahmad Rashad Nadir, a refugee from Afghanistan, and Sarah Abu Lebdeh. They were suspended after the video attracted widespread criticism. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident calling it ‘sickening and shameful’ and ordered an investigation.

the controversial video in which the two health workers are expressing their antisemitic, hateful views and expressing a desire to let Israelis die without healthcare was posted by an Israeli influencer named Max Veifer on Instagram. Veifer came across Nadir and Lebdeh on an app called Chatruletka, which randomly connects users over video chats.

In the video, Nadir and Lebdeh dressed in scrubs with NSW Health insignia can be seen telling Veifer that any Israeli patient coming to them will be killed. Nadir, after coming to know that Veifer was from Israel, first praised him for having beautiful eyes and then said that he would go to hell for being Israeli.

“I am going to be really honest with you…I am so upset you’re Israeli. Eventually, you’re going to be killed and go to Jahannam (Hell), “ said Nadir.

Then Lebdeh entered the frame and said, “It’s Palestine country, not your country, your piece of shit.” Aggressively cursing Veifer, Lebdeh said, “When your time comes, I want you to remember my face so you can understand you will die the most disgusting death.”

When Veifer asked them what they would do if an Israeli patient came to them, Lebdeh replied, “I won’t treat them, I will kill them”. Nadir boasted that he had already sent many Israeli patients to Jahannam. “You have no idea how many (Israelis) came to this hospital, and I sent them to Jahannam. I literally sent them to Jahannam,” he said.