In Bihar’s Jamui, Hindus returning from a Hanuman Chalisa recitation were attacked. A mob surrounded their convoy, pelting stones and bricks, and vandalising several vehicles. Hindu activists claimed that the attackers were Muslims. Women were also injured in the violence. Following the incident, police officials arrived, and internet services in Jamui were suspended. Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the attack.

According to media reports, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, activists from the Hindu Swabhiman organization gathered in Baliadih village, Jamui, for a Hanuman Chalisa recitation. As they were returning, a mob near a mosque attacked their vehicles.

The attack occurred as the convoy passed through a Muslim-majority area. The mob shattered vehicle windows and threw stones. Several activists, including Hindu Swabhiman district president Nitish Kumar and activist Khushbu Pandey, sustained serious injuries.

As per News18 Bihar, women and children were also present during the attack. One injured activist stated, “We were returning after reciting Hanuman Chalisa when suddenly 300-400 people attacked us.” Another activist mentioned that they were pelted with stones and their vehicles were damaged without provocation while passing through the Muslim area.

Khushbu Pandey, injured in the attack, said, “The Hanuman Chalisa event was held at Bhaleshwar Nath Temple in Baliadih village. After receiving Prasad, as we were heading back, stone-pelting started suddenly near a mosque. Vehicles were vandalized, and chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ were heard.”

She further claimed that there was a plan to target specific individuals, and discussions about attacking the police were also taking place. Many Hindu activists were reportedly stranded in the area for hours. Videos of the incident, showing stone-pelting, have gone viral on social media.

Reports indicate that local police officers initially mishandled the situation. However, additional police forces later arrived to restore order. To prevent the spread of rumours, internet services were suspended in Jamui. SP Madan Kumar Anand confirmed these actions, stating, “After slogans were raised against those returning from the Hanuman Chalisa event, the police did not inform senior officials. Instead, they attempted to handle the situation themselves and even suggested changing the route. We have sought clarification from them and suspended them.”

A case has been registered regarding the incident. Eight individuals have been named in the FIR, while 50 others remain unidentified. As part of the crackdown, nine suspects have been arrested. A significant police presence has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.