In a remarkable turnaround, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has turned profitable for first time since 2007. In the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, BSNL recorded profit of ₹262 crore, the first such quarterly profit in 17 years.

Network expansion, launch of 4G service, cost optimisation and growth in all business segments have been attributed to this achievement. The PSU expects the revenue growth to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.

“This milestone reflects the company’s focus on innovation, aggressive network expansion, cost optimisation, and customer-centric service improvements,” the BSNL said in an official statement.

Announcing the quarterly financial results, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said: “We are pleased with our financial performance this quarter, which reflects our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and aggressive network expansion.”

Ravi further said, “With these efforts, we expect revenue growth to improve further, exceeding 20% by the end of the financial year. Revenue from Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Lines has increased by 15%, 18%, and 14% respectively over Q3 of the previous year. Additionally, BSNL has successfully reduced its finance cost and overall expenditure, leading to a decline in losses by over ₹1,800 crore compared to last year.”

He added, “To enhance our customer experience, we have introduced new innovations such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV – Free Entertainment for All Mobile Customers, and IFTV for All FTTH Customers. Our continuous focus on Quality of Service and Service Assurance has further strengthened customer trust and reinforced BSNL’s position as a leading telecom service provider in India.”

The company said that this ₹262 crore profit underscores BSNL’s resurgence and long-term sustainability. “As we continue on this growth trajectory, we remain committed to delivering higher value to our shareholders, expanding market opportunities, and driving innovation,” said the statement.

These were the key highlights of BSNL’s Financial Performance & Growth Strategy:

Strong Revenue Growth:

Mobility services revenue grew by 15%.

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) revenue increased by 18%.

Leased Line services revenue rose by 14% over Q3 of the previous year.

Aggressive Network Expansion:

Accelerated 4G rollout and fiber-optic infrastructure upgrades.

Strengthened connectivity across urban and rural areas.

Customer-Centric Digital Innovations:

National WiFi Roaming for seamless internet access across networks.

BiTV – Free Entertainment for Mobile Customers, offering high-quality digital content.

IFTV – Exclusive Entertainment for FTTH Customers, enhancing digital engagement.

Operational & Cost Optimization Measures:

Significant reduction in finance costs and overall expenditure, resulting in a decline in losses by over ₹1,800 crore compared to last year.

Process automation and strategic resource management for improved efficiency.

Government Support: Strategic revival initiatives, spectrum allocation, and capital infusion have bolstered our operations.

BSNL outlined the following Future Growth Outlook:

Continued focus on service excellence, 5G preparedness, and digital transformation.

Revenue growth expected to exceed 20% by the end of the financial year.

BSNL said that this financial turnaround underscores BSNL’s commitment to providing high-quality, affordable telecom services while driving India’s digital growth. The company said it remains dedicated to enhancing service delivery, expanding its customer base, and contributing to the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

BSNL registers a quarterly profit of close to Rs 262 crores for the FIRST TIME in 17 years. pic.twitter.com/szN8NqmBpE — DoT India (@DoT_India) February 14, 2025

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that today is an important day in the journey of the telecom sector in India. He said that the Prime Minister’s dream is that the telecom sector will be the carrier of India’s digital future, and all our telecom service providers are working sincerely towards this goal.