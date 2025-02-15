The results of the Raigarh Municipal Corporation in Chhattisgarh have been making headlines as the election for Raigarh mayor was swept by a local tea seller and BJP candidate named Jeevardhan Chauhan. As the counting of Municipal Corporation elections is underway, the result for Raigarh Municipal Coproration has been declared in which BJP candidate registered a resounding victory. He defeated the Congress party’s Janaki Katju.

Jeevardhan Chauhan defeated Congress candidate Janaki Katju by a huge margin of 34,000 votes. BJP has won in 33 wards in the Raigarh Municipal Corporation elections. On the other hand, Congress has been confined to 12 wards.

Chauhan joined the BJP in 1996

The State Finance Minister OP Chaudhary hailed Chauhan’s victory in the elections as a historic win for the BJP. “I had full faith that the people of Raigarh will bless us. People have seen the politics of development over the past one year. Jeeverdhan, who runs tea stall, and other BJP councillors will work as per the expectations of the people,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP had announced Chauhan, who has been a member of the BJP since 1996, as its candidate for the post of Mayor in Raigarh Municipal Corporation election. Chauhan joined the BJP under the guidance of former BJP district President Umesh Aggarwal and has been an active worker of the party ever since.

Appointed as BJYM city President in 2011

In 1998, Chauhan became the ward President and subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in 2004 and became its vice-president in 2008. The same year he was appointed as the city General Secretary of the BJYM and later in 2011, he was appointed as its city President.

Jeevardhan Chauhan is said to have strengthened the BJP at the ground level in the jute mill areas. He played an active role as Shakti Kendra coordinator in the Lok Sabha, Assembly and Municipal Corporation elections from 2019 to 2024.

Chauhan was pleasantly surprised when the BJP announced his name as its Mayoral candidate for Raigarh Municipal Corporation elections last month. “I could not believe it when I got the information that a tea-seller was named as a candidate for Raigarh mayor. I have been associated with Sangh for a long time. I am unable to control my happiness. I express my gratitude towards Sangh, BJP and MLA OP Chaudhary who has given this chance to a poor person like me,” Chauhan said.

The polls for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats in Chhattisgarh were held on 11th February. The three-tier panchayat elections are set to take place in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23 and the results will be announced on February 18, 21 and 24 respectively.