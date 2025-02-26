Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Another major embarrassment for Pakistan: Over 100 cops dismissed for refusing Champions Trophy duty

Notably, Pakistan got the opportunity to host an ICC tournament after a long gap of 29 years. Furthermore, it was the first time since 2009 that the host country failed to go past the Champions Trophy group stages.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Crictoday Hindi/Courting The Law
Image via Crictoday Hindi/Courting The Law

During the Champions Trophy, a massive security breach in Pakistan was exposed when it was discovered that several police personnel assigned to the ongoing ICC (International Cricket Council) event were either absent or refused to carry out their duty. As a result, more than 100 cops of Punjab Police officers from multiple wings of the force were laid off. Interestingly, the alarming development took place one day after the country’s Intelligence Bureau raised a high alert on security risks to foreigners attending the tournament.

A Punjab Police official stated, “The police officials were assigned to provide security for teams travelling between Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and designated hotels but either remained absent or outright refused to take up their responsibilities.” According to the official, IGP (Inspector General of Police) Punjab Usman Anwar has acknowledged the issue and directed that the concerned officers incur severe consequences. He added, “There is no room for negligence when it comes to the security of international events.”

Numerous local media accounts implied that the sacked police officers were feeling overworked as a result of their extended job hours, even though there is no formal explanation for why they failed to carry out their designated official responsibilities. Pakistan’s cricket team has already been eliminated from the Champions Trophy after suffering crushing losses to India and New Zealand.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was heavily criticized for a major security lapse that happened during the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on 24th February. A person raced onto the pitch to embrace Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand, bypassing security. According to reports, the invader had a picture of cleric Saad Rizvi, the leader of Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Tarar, the Federal Information Minister has denied concerns that a terror threat loomed over the international event in Pakistan. “I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy. Our grounds are full, we have fans from all over the world, the crowds are jubilant, our streets are filled with people who are celebrating the victory of cricket,” he claimed in an interview.

