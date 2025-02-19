A post by X handle @HateDetectors, a controversial account accused of peddling fake news under the pretext of “exposing” hate crimes purportedly taking place in India, claimed that a man named Bhola Yadav killed Sajid in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri after being booked in case of abduction and gang rape by Sajid.

In its post, @HateDetectors also shared two videos, one of the news reports of Sajid’s murder in Mainpuri and another video of Sajid’s relatives alleging Bhola Yadav’s alleged involvement in the case.

Several other social media users belonging to the Islamo-leftist ideology made similar claims, insinuating that Sajid was a victim of a hate crime by his perpetrators who killed him for being a Muslim.

X user @iamharunkhan, notorious for posting inflammatory tweets insulting India’s Hindu culture and heritage, tweeted that Sajid was killed by Bhola Yadav and his associates. He also alleged that Sajid was murdered because he had refused to settle the matter of gang rape when his wife was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped while held in captivity for over 4 months.

Another X user, who goes by the handle @Delhiite_ and is also followed by several prominent leftwing X accounts, also posted about the incident, claiming that Bhola Yadav killed Sajid since the latter had filed a case against him for abducting and raping Sajid’s wife for four months.

Even an advocate at the Mumbai HC or so as the bio of one Rukhsana Sayed suggests, took to X to claim that Sajid was killed by Bhola Yadav and his three sons, Situ, Shilu, Krishu with their friends Rahul and Ramu, with the names of the accused prominently highlighted presumably to underscore their Hindu identity.

Mainpuri busts communally charged fake news about Sajid’s murder

While Islamists on X tried to insinuate that Sajid was killed for being a Muslim or because of his Muslim identity, the Mainpuri Police issued a clarification stating that Sajid’s wife was behind the plan to murder her husband and implicate Bhola Yadav in it. A police statement confirmed that the incident was not a hate crime but a personal conspiracy.

Putting paid to the fake news in circulation on social media, a police officer from Mainpuri Police released a video statement, detailing the findings in connection with the Sajid murder case. The police official revealed that Sajid’s wife had planned and executed his murder, in conjunction with her friend Sumit, and planned to frame Bhola Yadav for Sajid’s murder.