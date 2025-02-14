How PM Modi criticised US for acquitting 26/11 terrorist Tahawwur Rana 14 years ago, facilitated his extradition to India

On Thursday (13th February), US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of 26/11 terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India. The development comes weeks after the US Supreme Court cleared the name of Rana for extradition.

In a statement, Donald Trump stated, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India.”

“He is going back to India to face justice,” he further added. For the unversed, Rana is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump says, "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack… pic.twitter.com/HxgI5zaelO — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

As Tahawwur Hussain Rana is all set to be extradited to India, it may be recalled that Narendra Modi had publicly criticised the acquittal of the terrorist by a US court in 2011. At that time, Narendra Modi was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel on 11th June 2011, he was heard saying, “Today, the Chicago court in the US has decided to acquit a terrorist named Rana. This incident has raised questions for institutions and governments fighting against the menace of terrorism.

“What is the basis on which Chicago court has dared to acquit terrorists involved in the deadly 26/11 attack? Who investigated the matter? Who will now ensure justice for the victims here? America has done this to please Pakistan and has executed this conspiracy jointly,” he had said.

Narendra Modi emphasised, “Our Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) is a good friend of America. How can this one-sided investigation (into Rana’s case) happen in his presence? After what happened today, all terrorists operating in India would want their cases to be heard in America.”

“I want to ask this: Can those accused in the 9/11 attack be heard in a court in India? Will America give us permission for this? Can the Indian judiciary make big decisions in the 9/11 case of the United States? This big question now looms large,” he added.

PM Modi concluded, “The Indian government should give its reaction immediately. It should raise its voice against the actions of the US. The need of the hour is that the Indian government takes firm steps in the face of America’s attitude towards Pakistan. Else all terrorists will go to US and get freed through their legal system for the benefit of Pakistan. A big problem has been created today in the context of international relations and bilateral ties between US, India and Pakistan.”

Charges against Tahawwur Rana in India

The National Investigation Agency is investigating Rana’s involvement in the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Rana received an international arrest warrant, and the NIA submitted a charge sheet.

His involvement in the 26/11 terror attack is linked with his association with David Headley, the Pakistani-American LeT terrorist who played a key role in planning the attack including gathering intelligence and conducting reconnaissance.

Tahawwur Rana had allowed David Headley to use the cover of First World Immigration Services to establish a branch in India for reconnaissance purposes.

Apart from being implicated in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana is also wanted for his involvement in plotting attacks on the National Defence College and Chabad House, a Jewish outreach center in Mumbai.

He is also accused of aiding a plan to target a Danish newspaper over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, a plot involving David Headley.