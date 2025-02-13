The union government has decided to impose President’s Rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. This move comes amid ongoing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities, which has resulted in at least 250 deaths and displaced thousands since 2023.

After Biren Singh resigned on 9th February, and the BJP leadership has been unable to name a successor after that. The CM resigned ahead of a Congress threat of a no-confidence motion and floor test in the assembly.

A proclamation of the President of India published by the Home Ministry states that the president has imposed the president’s rule based on a report received from the governor of the state. It states, “Whereas, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.”

President's Rule imposed in Manipur.



With the imposition of President’s Rule, the state’s administration will be overseen directly by the union government through governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The move came after BJP’s state unit failed to come to a consensus on the Chief Ministerial candidate and the assembly could not be convened. Party’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra has been holding discussions in Imphal with MLAs from the party, but no decision could be arrived at.

Notably, the state’s assembly session was scheduled to commence on 10 February, but it was declared null and void by the governor after the CM’s resignation. The decision to cancel the 7th session of the assembly created a constitutional crisis. Because, the 6th session of the assembly had ended on 12 August 2024, therefore the 7th session should have started on or before 12 February 2025, as Article 174 (1) of the Constitution states that the gap between last sitting in the previous session and the first sitting in the next session can not be more than six months.