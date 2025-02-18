A case of rape of 4-5 minor girls has come to light in the Beawar district of Rajasthan. The family members have shared that a gang was behind the heinous crime. They had taken obscene photos and videos of the girls and were blackmailing them. The victims were even pressurised to recite Kalma, keep fasts, and embrace Islam. The case pertains to Bijainagar police station area.

After the case came to light, people gheraoed the police station and demanded the arrest of the accused. Additional cops were summoned from 4 police stations as the situation grew tense and the protesters were assured by the Masuda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sajjan Singh to pacify them.

The accused have been identified as Rihan Mohammad (20), son of Jaan Mohammad, resident of Rajnagar Police Station area, Bijainagar, Sohail Manshuri (19), son of Anwar Hussain from Taro ka Kheda Bijainagar, Luqman alias Soheb (20), son of Mohammad Usman of Hurda Road Gulabpura, Arman Pathan (19) son of Kalu Khan, native of Rajnagar Police Station area, Bijainagar, Sahil Qureshi (19) son of Mohammad Sabir from Sajanabad Police Station area, Gulabpura. Two juvenile offenders have also been detained.

The family members of three minor girls reported the matter to the Vijayanagar Police Station and submitted a complaint on 16th February. They stated that the culprits had been pressurising their daughters to talk to them. They were given Chinese mobile phones and were even forced to make their underage friends to chat with the offenders who were sexually exploiting them.

“When we inquired from our daughters, we came to know that there is a gang, which includes Sohail Mansuri, Soheb, Arman, Sahil, Luqman, and 10-15 other boys. They also captured photos and videos of underage girls besides our daughters which were then used to blackmail them. The victims were also given false promises of erasing the explicit material if they introduce them to other girls. The accused threatened and pushed the girls to meet with them. They are trapping our daughters in their net. They are luring them by offering small toys and mobiles. The same is happening with other girls in the area as well. They forced them to go to cafes and wear clothes of their choice,” the complainants shared.

The complainants added, “We learned that the girls were forced to introduce each other’s friends for physical exploitation by the accused when we spoke with our daughters. They were also threatened with murder if they didn’t comply. We discovered that the girls have identical phones when we got in touch with the families of their friends. Likewise, they have experienced similar ordeal.”

Afterward, three separate cases were registered and an inquiry was initiated. A special police team was formed at the circle level, special informers were appointed and details were collected with the help of technical support, following which a rigorous operation was undertaken to nab the perpetrators who were eventually arrested.

Police station in-charge Karan Singh informed that at present 4-5 minors have come forward and gave a complaint revealing that some young men gave them mobile phones after which they pressurised and abused them. Local residents shared that the girls study in a private school and youths of a particular community trapped them, handed them cell phones and raped them.

Dhanraj Kavadia of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said, “I have spoken to the police officers. They have assured appropriate action. After this, the officers have been given an ultimatum till 6 pm. We will see what comes out in the police action. The entire society then will gather in the temple and take a decision. People of a particular community have carried out the incident. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. This is not a party issue, but of the entire society.”

“This incident is shameful for humanity. Whatever I have understood and heard about this instance, it is a part of an international conspiracy. These people do the business of blackmailing by seducing innocent females. A meeting of the officials of the entire society is to be held this evening. A decision will be taken by 6 pm. The culprits must face severe action. This concerns the entire society and not just one party,” said former Municipal Council President Dhanraj Gurjar.

Ajmer sexual exploitation case

In April 1992, Ajmer woke up to a shocking story of sexual exploitation of over 100 women aged 17 to 20. Notably, some of the later reports claimed the number could be as high as 250.

The story was written by journalist Santosh Gupta and it was published in Dainik Navjyoti. The report revealed that hundreds of schoolgirls were sexually exploited by the accused. They recorded the sexual assaults and used them to blackmail the girls to bring more girls to them.

Daughters of big leaders in Ajmer also became victims of the scandal and the story was published with the title “Daughters of big leaders are victims of blackmail’.

One of the biggest shocks for the people of Ajmer was that families of influential Khadims of Ajmer Dargah or the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti were involved. These khakis identify themselves as the descendants of the original followers of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Two names that made headlines for their involvement were Farooq Chishti and Nafis Chishti, who were Youth Congress leaders at the time when the scandal came to light.