Trump signed proclamations to close existing loopholes to restore 25 pc tariff on steel, aluminium to put ‘American workers first’: White House

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Leavitt noted that Trump continues to take bold action to protect the steel and aluminium industries of the US.

ANI

US President Donald Trump has signed proclamations to close existing loopholes and exemptions to restore the 25 per cent tariff on steel and raise the tariff on aluminium to 25 per cent, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday (local time).

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Leavitt noted that Trump continues to take bold action to protect the steel and aluminium industries of the US.

“On trade, President Trump continues to take bold action to protect America’s critical steel and aluminium industries, much like he did during his first term. President signed proclamations to close existing loopholes and exemptions to restore a true 25 per cent tariff on steel and elevate the tariff on aluminium to 25 per cent as well. This administration believes these tariffs will protect our national security and put American workers first,” Karoline Leavitt said.

She announced that Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as Director of National Intelligence. She said that Gabbard’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at the White House.

Karoline Leavitt said, “On another important matter this morning, Senate Republicans continued to confirm President Trump’s exceptionally qualified nominees most recently Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who will be joining us later at the White House for her swearing-in ceremony. It’s imperative that the remainder of the President’s cabinet nominees are confirmed as quickly as possible.”

The US Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, CNN reported. The vote was 52-48 mostly along party lines, though Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky joined Democrats in opposing the confirmation, as per CNN.

Gabbard, one of US President Donald Trump’s more controversial picks, faced concerns from several Republican senators over her lack of support for Ukraine; her shifting position on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s Section 702, a key surveillance and security tool; her 2017 meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad; and her past support for Edward Snowden. However, key swing Republican senators, including Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana ultimately decided to back her confirmation.

Tulsi Gabbard is Trump’s 14th nominee to be confirmed since January 20. Her confirmation was a dramatic turnaround for a nomination that, from the start, has been among Trump’s most divisive. A former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, Gabbard drew scrutiny from Senate Intelligence Committee lawmakers over her views on surveillance and a series of controversial meetings she held in Lebanon and Syria in 2017, including with then-President Assad.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

