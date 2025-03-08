Syria has witnessed brutal attacks against members of the Alawite minority since the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad. In mid-January 2025, it was reported that Alawite villagers in Homs province became targets of attacks linked to the interim government headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Mohammad al-Julani. In one of the targeted attacks, at least six civilians were reportedly killed, and homes were set ablaze in the village of Tasnin.

Since then, violence against Alawites has erupted and sharply escalated in early March 2025 in Syria’s coastal heartland, Latakia and Tartous. These regions are heavily populated by Alawites. Fighters loyal to the former regime and the interim government clashed, leading to curfews in major coastal cities.

Amid the unrest, evidence of massacres has emerged. As per reports, over 340 people from the Alawite community, including women and children, have been killed by gunmen and security forces. It has been alleged that Syrian security forces have executed at least 52 Alawite civilians in Latakia province. According to Reuters, several Alawites were killed as the Islamist-led government moved to crush the Alawite insurgency. Videos showing bodies of Alawite men piled and even dragged behind cars surfaced on social media.

Local activists and members of the Alawite community blamed militias aligned with the new government for these attacks. However, Syrian officials have insisted that these incidents were isolated “violations” amid efforts to curb pro-Assad rebels.

Who are the Alawites?

Alawites are a small but influential religious minority in Syria. They comprise around 10% to 15% of the country’s total population. Alawites are an offshoot of the Shia community and hold heterodox beliefs, following Ali (cousin of Prophet Muhammad) as a central figure. The community was historically marginalised under Ottoman Sunni rule. However, they rose to prominence in the 20th century, especially after Hafez al-Assad took control of Syria.

For the next five decades, the Assad family effectively ruled Syria, and Alawite elites dominated the military and security services. When Bashar al-Assad came to power, he continued this pattern and placed his fellow Alawites in key positions in the army and intelligence apparatus. The Sunni majority in Syria resented Alawite domination during Assad’s rule. At the same time, Alawites stood firmly with Assad, fearing they would face persecution or even extermination if the regime fell—and that is exactly what has been happening since Assad’s removal.

Notably, Assad was close to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both Shia allies. This further cemented the perception that Alawites were aligned with Shiite interests in a Sunni-majority country.

Why are they being targeted?

The recent massacres of Alawites have resulted in political and sectarian uproar. The Sunni-led rebel factions see Alawites as synonymous with the Assad regime. Reportedly, Assad brutally suppressed dissent during his rule. Now that he is gone, some elements seek retribution against those they see as responsible for past atrocities. Entire Alawite villages are considered loyal to the ousted president, making them easy targets for fighters seeking revenge.

The interim government under Ahmed al-Sharaa has framed its campaign as a security operation against the remnants of the old regime. Al-Sharaa was once a jihadist commander. He has vowed to pursue Assad loyalists and bring them to trial. In practice, however, his forces have launched large-scale offensives in Alawite areas under the pretext of quelling an insurgency.

The Alawite Islamic Council has accused government fighters of terrorising and killing Syrians. Contrary to these accusations, the fighters have been posing as hunters of “regime remnants”.

Sectarian ideology is yet another reason for the massacres. Hardline Sunni militants have long seen Alawites as enemies. Notably, al-Julani’s own rhetoric during the war often had sectarian overtones. In 2015, as leader of al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, he even urged retaliatory attacks on Alawite villages in Latakia to avenge regime-aligned offensives.

In short, Alawites are being targeted because they are seen as supporters of the past “dictatorship” and as members of a sect that the victors of Syria’s civil war have historically demonised.

Implications for Syria’s future

The ongoing attacks on Alawites threaten stability in Syria and the surrounding regions. There is a risk that they will further fuel sectarian conflict. If the interim government fails to stop the revenge killings, it will alienate minorities, and divisions between communities will deepen.

There are also international concerns, with the UN, Russia, and Iran calling for restraint. Even Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which back the new regime, worry that this conflict will have long-term consequences. Alawite clerics are now urging the UN to intervene. Unless the ruling interim government changes its course of action, Syria risks sliding back into chaos.