On 6th March, Christians in Arunachal Pradesh protested against a law that would soon be enacted to prohibit conversion. They protested the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978 at a rally organized by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) at Borum, close to the state capital Itanagar. The demonstrators argued that the act would further exacerbate religious differences in the tribal state, as it borders China and has been experiencing peace.

More than two lakh Christians of all denominations congregated at Borum, according to ACF president Tarh Miri. Alleging that the law will hurt Christians in the state and restrict their freedom of religion, ACF has been fighting against the introduction of APFRA. After hearing a plea in September 2024, the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Bench directed the government to draft its rules within six months. The appeal called for action against the state’s “failure” to carry out the act.

P.K. Thungon, the state’s first chief minister, passed the law in 1978, but subsequent governments were unable to put it into effect. The ACF has intensified its efforts and advocates the repeal of the act, with the deadline set for this month-end. “The minister conveyed at the meeting that the act cannot be repealed as it has Presidential assent and the government has been directed by court to implement it. However, he assured us that an inclusive committee would be constituted to oversee the issue. He also requested us to call off the 6th March rally, but we will go ahead with it,” Miri earlier claimed after a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Home and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung.

Considering the number of the assembly, he stated, repealing the act was challenging and added, “The government is trying to implement it due to pressure from external communal forces.” He further threatened, “If APFRA is not repealed within this month, we will organise a referendum rally. If the act is not repealed, it should be kept dormant like what it was.” James Techi Tara, the secretary general of the ACF, had already issued a warning that the implementation of APFRA would incite hostility and announced, “Changing faith is one’s own choice.”

“The act is not targeted at any specific faith, according to the Arunachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party government. According to Natung, the state administration would discuss the act’s requirements in “consultative meetings with all religious leaders and other stakeholders.” Chief Minister Pema Khandu also responded to the rallies by cautioning the people of the state not to misunderstand the APFRA, whose regulations were being drafted in accordance with the high court’s directive. “The department concerned and the state government are abiding by the court’s directives and the initial draft is being prepared,” he conveyed.

Addressing the ACF delegates, former home minister James Lowangcha Wanglat said, “The revival of the APFRA prompts considerable concerns, particularly in a strategically critical state like Arunachal Pradesh, which sits at the confluence of the India-China-Myanmar borders. As China continues to assert its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, labelling it ‘southern Tibet’, it’s crucial to navigate local dynamics with sensitivity and foresight.”

PD Sona, Education Minister and government spokesperson pointed out, “There is confusion among people over the act, people are making their own narrative. Since there is a court directive, the government will form a committee having our MLAs, a different faith leader led by the home minister and the committee will frame the rules in such a way that there is no prejudice.”

On 17th February, the ACF began a series of agitations against the law by going on an eight-hour hunger fast. The forum’s leaders met with Natung four days later in a “inconclusive” meeting.

Indigenous group supports APFRA

While Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) is opposing the law, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) is supporting it and has sought its early implementation. They have staged counter rallies in support of the law in parallel to ACF rallies. “The Act aims at protecting and preserving indigenous faith but not against any other religious faith. I have many Christian friends, including in my family, who are not against the act,” said IFCSAP president Dr. Emi Rumi during such a rally last week.

Insisting on immediate implementation of APFRA without any delay, Rumi said, “Chief Minister Pema Khandu need not to worry as most people of the state are in its favour.” As per IFCSAP, APFRA is crucial for preserving indigenous faith and cultural heritage of the state.

What is APFRA

The APFRA forbids religious conversion “by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means” and punishes “converting or attempting to convert forcefully from one religious faith to another” with a maximum fine of Rs 10,000 or two years in prison. It also requires that every conversion activity be reported to the district’s Deputy Commissioner, and the individual involved in the conversion will be penalized if they don’t adhere to the rule.

The state’s Christian population has grown rapidly since the founding of the region’s first church in 1957, which has sparked discussions about the potential risks to “indigenous religions and cultures.” The percentage of Christians in the state jumped from 0.79% in the 1971 census to 30.26% in the 2011 census.

Although the state’s Christians reject APFRA, the followers of indigenous faiths have extended their support. They also launched a rally and demanded its early adoption. They organized a “Sadbhavna Pad Yatra” at Doimukh to show support for the state government’s decision to enact the act.

Maya Murtem, general secretary of the Indigenous Faiths and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh highlighted, “The act is not against any religion. It applies to us as well. The rules will only be against forceful conversions and allurement. Those who are opposing it are showing that they have the wrong intent. We need it because currently conversions are not being recorded at all and we don’t have any data on it. The law will require each conversion to be reported.”

Pai Dawe, president of the organisation complained, “This act was introduced in 1978 for the welfare of the indigenous tribal society. Despite repeated requests, it has not been implemented yet.” Moreover, Kamjai Taism Secretary of Rangfrah Faith Promotion Society (RFPS) mentioned, “The act is for people of all faiths in Arunachal. It will serve all. This is not at all unconstitutional.” The purpose of the act was to protect indigenous traditional religious customs from interference or influence. However, it was never put into practice.

Many tribes of Arunachal Pradesh practice a wide range of beliefs and rituals, ranging from polytheistic nature worship and ancestor worship to Mahayana and Theravada Buddhism. Over time, the worship of Donyi Polo has become an institutionalized aspect of these practices. The three main communities in the state are Buddhists, Christians and indigenous faith believers.