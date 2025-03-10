Ashulia: Hindu trader Dilip Das hacked to death, robbed of 25 bhori gold

On Sunday (9th March) night, four unidentified men robbed a Hindu trader and hacked him to death while he was returning home with his wife. The incident occurred in the Nayarhat Bazar in ​​Dhaka’s Ashulia area.

According to reports, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Dilip Das. He was rushed to the Enam Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. However, Dilip Das soon succumbed to his injuries.

The Hindu man ran a shop called ‘Dilip Shornoloy.’ The police analysed the CCTV footage and found that the victim was attacked by four men while he was closing his shop.

“As he turned around, he was hit again. Later, those men ran away from the spot with a bag belonging to Dilip. The footage shows smoke, probably because they hurled crude bombs while fleeing,” informed Ashulia Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain.

The victim was hacked to death with a machete. It has also come to light that the accused men ran away with 25 bhori (~291 grams) of gold after attacking Dilip Das.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Hindu trader shot, robbed of gold and money in Hazaribagh

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On 23rd January this year, a Hindu trader named Sajal Rajbangshi was ambushed and shot at by a mob of 7-8 people. The incident occurred in Hazaribagh in Dhaka district of Bangladesh.

The accused looted more than 800 g of gold and 4 lakh Taka from the victim. The 37-year-old Sajal Rajbanshi suffered serious injuries during the attack and was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

After initial treatment, he was transferred to another hospital. The victim’s brother Joy Rajbangshi informed, “When he (Sajal) reached the Beribadh Section area, a group of four to five helmeted men blocked his way and shot blanks.”

He further added, “They then shot him (Sajal) in the left leg, snatched his bag, and fled. We brought him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries.”

Sajal ran his jewellery store at Ilham Plaza in Kamrangirchar. A case was registered on 24th January 2025.