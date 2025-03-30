Sunday, March 30, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Shiv Sagar files complaint against threats and caste slurs by Muslim youths...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Shiv Sagar files complaint against threats and caste slurs by Muslim youths in Bareilly; accused also used to hurl abuses in front of temple going women

Sagar, who is a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch, stated that these individuals regularly play volleyball near the temple and use foul language. He further accused them of creating nuisance in the presence of women of the village who went to the temple for prayers.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim men threatened Hindu man near temple in Bareilly after he asked them not to use foul language
A Hindu man in Bareilly has accused Muslim men of caste abuse near temple premises. He stated they issued threats after he objected to foul language and disruptions. (Image: Dall-E)

On 28th March, a Hindu man filed a police complaint against a group of Muslim youths in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of caste-based slurs, issuing death threats, and repeatedly disrupting the sanctity of a village temple by playing volleyball near the premises.

In a written complaint addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawabganj police station, the complainant, Shiv Sagar, resident of Sijauliya village, stated that a group comprising Imran, Yusuf, Tasleem, Irmak, Nadeem, and several unidentified individuals had turned a vacant plot next to the Brahmdev Temple into a makeshift volleyball ground.

Sagar, who is a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch, stated that these individuals regularly play volleyball near the temple and use foul language while playing. He further accused them of creating nuisance in the presence of women of the village who came to the temple for prayers. According to him, when he objected to their behaviour, the group of Muslim youths not only refused to stop but resorted to caste-based slurs and threats.

On 28th March at around 5 PM, the incident escalated when the accused started abusing loudly near the temple premises. Upon being confronted, Imran and Irmak, as per the complaint, hurled abuses and called Sagar derogatory names. Sagar further accused Irmak of attempting to physically assault him and Tasleem of issuing death threats by saying, “We’ll keep using foul language here. Do whatever you want.”

Sagar further stated that the group warned him against reporting the incident to the authorities, threatening him with dire consequences. He expressed concerns for his life and requested police protection along with legal action against the accused.

Replying to a post on X, Bareilly police stated that investigation in the matter is underway.

OpIndia attempted to contact Nawabganj police officials for a comment but could not establish communication.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com