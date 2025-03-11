Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Sheikh Indu vandalises idol of Hindu deity, sets it on fire, police...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Sheikh Indu vandalises idol of Hindu deity, sets it on fire, police claim accused has ‘mental heath issues’

In the meantime, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bibhas Sardar attempted to blame Hindus in order to deflect attention from the crime perpetrated by Sheikh Indu.

OpIndia Staff
Baruipur: Hindu temple attacked, idol of Goddess Shitala burnt by Sheikh Indu, police claim accused has 'mental health issues'
Idol of Goddess Shitala damaged, accused Sheikh Indu

On Friday (7th March), a Muslim man named Sheikh Indu vandalised the idol of Goddess Shitala and then set it on fire. The incident occurred in Baruipur city in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Visuals of charred idols and the damaged Hindu temple could be seen in multiple posts on social media. The locals were able to apprehend the accused, Sheikh Indu, who was involved in the vandalism and arson attack.

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul staged a protest outside the Baruipur police station against the desecration and vandalism of the idol of Goddess Shitala.

In the meantime, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bibhas Sardar attempted to blame Hindus in order to deflect attention from the crime perpetrated by Sheikh Indu.

Coincidentally, the Baruipur police also posted a tweet on Friday (7th March) claiming that the accused is a ‘person of unsound mind’ with ‘mental health issues.’

“Local people apprehended him and police took custody of the person. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The detained person is an outsider and has mental health issues,” it alleged.

Screengrab of the tweet by the Baruipur police

“The situation is peaceful. Stern legal actions will be initiated against those trying to spread rumours and communal disharmony,” the Baruipur police cautioned.

Interestingly, the West Bengal police made similar claims when it came to light that a Hindu temple was vandalised in Basirhat. They went on to claim that the extremist behind the destruction of the idol of Goddess Kali has ‘mental health issues.’

Preliminary enquiry suggests that the person has mental health issues. The situation is peaceful and under control. Police remains alert and vigilant. Harshest possible action shall be taken against those committing/attempting similar mischief anywhere in the state,” the police concluded.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com