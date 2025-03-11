Baruipur: Hindu temple attacked, idol of Goddess Shitala burnt by Sheikh Indu, police claim accused has 'mental health issues'

On Friday (7th March), a Muslim man named Sheikh Indu vandalised the idol of Goddess Shitala and then set it on fire. The incident occurred in Baruipur city in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Visuals of charred idols and the damaged Hindu temple could be seen in multiple posts on social media. The locals were able to apprehend the accused, Sheikh Indu, who was involved in the vandalism and arson attack.

The temple & idol of Goddess Shitala were demolished by Atrak Molla.

This incident happened in Baruipur, West Bengal, not in Bangladesh.And the police are said to be extremely active in saving that miscreant!!

I got the whole incident from Facebook, link – https://t.co/WyNMTXoNPB

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul staged a protest outside the Baruipur police station against the desecration and vandalism of the idol of Goddess Shitala.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul protested against the vandalism and arson in a Hindu temple in #Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.



She alleged that the local TMC MLA has threatened the Hindu villagers who protested against the temple vandalism(by the Islamic…

In the meantime, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Bibhas Sardar attempted to blame Hindus in order to deflect attention from the crime perpetrated by Sheikh Indu.

The Truth Behind the Ramnagar Maa Sheetala Temple Incident – A Manufactured Political Narrative



Recently, Bhibash Sardar, the MLA of Baruipur Purba, has made a shocking claim—he alleges that our Hindu brother Sushovan and his wife are responsible for demolishing and setting fire…

Coincidentally, the Baruipur police also posted a tweet on Friday (7th March) claiming that the accused is a ‘person of unsound mind’ with ‘mental health issues.’

“Local people apprehended him and police took custody of the person. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The detained person is an outsider and has mental health issues,” it alleged.

“The situation is peaceful. Stern legal actions will be initiated against those trying to spread rumours and communal disharmony,” the Baruipur police cautioned.

Interestingly, the West Bengal police made similar claims when it came to light that a Hindu temple was vandalised in Basirhat. They went on to claim that the extremist behind the destruction of the idol of Goddess Kali has ‘mental health issues.’

“Preliminary enquiry suggests that the person has mental health issues. The situation is peaceful and under control. Police remains alert and vigilant. Harshest possible action shall be taken against those committing/attempting similar mischief anywhere in the state,” the police concluded.