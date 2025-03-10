Tuesday, September 16, 2025
West Bengal: Extremists attack Hindu temple, vandalise idol of Goddess Kali, BJP demands action

The incident occurred in Shankchura Bazar in Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Basirhat: Temple of Goddess Kali attacked, idol vandalised by extremists, BJP slams TMC govt
Idol of Goddess Kali vandalised in Basirhat, images via X/ Dilip Ghosh

On Sunday (9th March), BJP leader Dilip Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the attack on a Kali temple and the vandalism of the idol of the Hindu deity.

The incident occurred in Shankchura Bazar in Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

In a tweet, Dilip Ghosh said, “In a shocking incident, the idol of Goddess Kali was vandalized at the Kali temple in Shankhchura Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of the Basirhat Police Station.”

The BJP leader stated that the attack on the temple took place under the leadership of local TMC politician Shahanoor Mondal.

Amit Malviya, the national spokesperson of the BJP, also lashed out at the ruling dispensation in the State for failing to safeguard Hindu temples and idols of deities.

“After Jadavpur, another incident has emerged—an idol of Goddess Kali has been vandalized in Sankhachara Bazaar, located in the Basirhat South Assembly constituency,” he stated.

“Once again, the local Trinamool MLA might dismiss this as a BJP conspiracy or even claim that Hindus themselves are behind it as part of a plot,” Amit Malviya informed.

“Will Mamata Banerjee finally address the alarming rise in atrocities against Hindus over the past five days?” he inquired.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

