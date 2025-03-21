Saturday, June 28, 2025
Bihari students beaten, assaulted in Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, VC claims fight between two Bihari groups where locals were called: What we know

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi

Attacks against Bihari students have reportedly occurred on the campus of Guru Kashi University in Bathinda of Punjab. A News18 report stated that they were singled out and subjected to assault, even attack with swords. Several students were seen begging for assistance in a blood-soaked state after their skulls were fractured, backs were seriously wounded and their bones were fractured.

The situation has been awful for the past five days, according to the irate students at university. Some of them have traveled far from home to pursue their education and enrolled in B.Tech, B.Pharma, BCA, MCA and MBA programs. However, their lives are now in jeopardy. More than 22 local students entered the hostel. The victims also accused the university administration of collusion with the perpetrators.

Students disclosed that the attackers, who ruthlessly wielded swords, also included locals. There are around two dozen injured pupils and some of them are in critical condition. Bihari students conveyed that Punjab Police arrested them rather than providing any aid. They mentioned that the campus security staff participated in the attacks as well and even started firing. The bleeding pupils have emailed the Education Minister Sunil Kumar Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to request help. Photos and videos related to this incident are also going viral on social media.

Thousands of students from Bihar study in Punjab. Meanwhile, according to university vice-chancellor Dr SK Bawa, the altercation was between two groups of Bihari students rather than between Bihari and Punjabi students. The situation deteriorated when one side called their local friends. He added that the students responsible for the assault have been identified and will be thrown out of the university.

