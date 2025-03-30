On 26th March, British MPs wrote to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, advocating the construction of an international airport in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The letter was shared on the social media platform X by MP Tahir Ali. In the letter, MPs stated that several development and welfare projects promised by successive Prime Ministers of Pakistan, including an international airport in Mirpur in PoJK, remained unrealised and claimed that it would economically benefit the region if built.

The letter read, “The long-standing promise of an international airport in Mirpur has yet to be met,” suggesting that the nearest airport is the Islamabad International Airport, which is 130 km away from Mirpur city. The MPs stated that the excess of three hours’ driving following long-haul flights has pushed for demands for an international airport in the region.

This week, I attended a press conference ordained by Mohammed Yasin MP, where 20 cross-party British Parliamentarians requested for an international airport in Mirpur.



There has been a long-standing promise for an international airport in Mirpur, which has yet to be met.

“Delivering a new international airport will unlock the potential for greater economic development across the region, creating jobs and attracting much-needed investment,” the letter read. The MPs further claimed that over a million British Kashmiris living in the United Kingdom would benefit directly from the airport. Furthermore, it would benefit the neighbouring regions, including Jhelum, Dina and Gujrat.

The letter was signed by Mohammad Yasin, Debbie Abrahams, Zubair Ahmed, Tahir Ali, Rosena Allin-Khan, Stella Creasy, Tan Dhesi, James Frith, Gill Furniss, Adnan Hussain, Imran Hussain, Lord Qurban Hussain, Afzal Khan, Abtisam Mohamed, Lord Mohammed of Tinsley, Andrew Pakes, Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah, Baggy Shanker and Zahra Sultana.

In a post on X, Tahir Ali wrote that the absence of an airport in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir causes “issues to a number of my constituents, who are having to drive over three hours to get to the nearest airport in Pakistan” and promised to continue to push for the cause.

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, aka Tan Dhesi, a Sikh MP from the UK, wrote, “British Kashmiris, including in Slough, would like an international airport in Mirpur, which will also raise trade and tourism between both nations.”

British Kashmiris, including in Slough, would like an international airport in Mirpur, which will also raise trade and tourism between both nations.



Alongside other MPs, wrote a letter coordinated by @YasinForBedford to Pakistan Government for this longstanding demand to be met.

Notably, Tan Dhesi is known for his anti-India and pro-Khalistani stance.

PoJK belongs to India

India, on several occasions, has reiterated that PoJK is Indian territory and that it will be taken back. In March 2024, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that PoJK is an integral part of India. He said, “The people of PoK are also Indians, be it Hindu or Muslim. Both Hindus and Muslims of PoK are our own.”

In May 2024, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, said India lost its hold on PoJK due to “someone’s weakness or mistake”. Reaffirming the parliamentary resolution to reclaim PoJK, the career diplomat and former ambassador to Beijing highlighted the historical context of China’s involvement in the region, stressing that neither Pakistan nor its neighbour can assert sovereignty over PoJK, as India has a ‘legitimate claim’ to the territory.

“I was China’s ambassador, and we all are aware of China’s past actions and it working hand in glove with Pakistan… its old history. We repeatedly told them that this land, neither Pakistan nor China claims it as theirs. If there’s any sovereign claimant, it’s India. You’re occupying, you’re building there, but the legal title is mine,” Jaishankar added.