On 2nd March, Hindu organisations staged protests outside two churches in Mohla in Mohla Manpur district of Chhattisgarh, alleging that forced conversions were happening under the guise of prayer meetings. Reportedly, Mennonite Church and Indian Christian Ministry Church were observing Kalisia Sthapna Sabha (church establishment gathering) on Sunday. Tribal men and women from forest regions had come to attend the event. Hindu organisations, which have been actively protesting against Christian conversion events in the state, gathered and protested outside the church, after which the administration intervened and shut down the events.

Hindu groups allege forced conversions

The first event, where Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested, was taking place at Mennonite Church, located in Ward No. 7. Hindu organisations accused Christian missionaries of attempting to convert poor and naïve tribal people under the guise of prayer meetings. The protest quickly escalated, and Hindu organisations chanted slogans demanding the event be shut down.

Mohla’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Sahu visited the site along with the police force to mediate. However, Hindu organisations remained firm in their demand against the forced conversion event and insisted that it be shut down.

Christian leaders escorted out amid protests

After two hours of protests by Hindu organisations, the event was shut down, and Christian missionaries and attendees were escorted out of the premises by the police. From there, the Hindu organisations moved to another church, Indian Christian Ministry Church, located in Ward No. 16. They staged a protest, alleging that a forced conversion event was happening under the guise of a prayer meeting to lure tribal families.

Demand for bulldozing ‘illegal’ church structures

Speaking to the media, SDM Sahu said that VHP and Bajrang Dal had lodged formal complaints against the churches for holding religious conversion events. Bajrang Dal accused one of the churches of encroaching on land and demanded an investigation into the matter.

VHP district president Tekram Bhandari said in a statement, “The tribal communities have long been rooted in their traditions and culture. We will not tolerate any illegal conversions in the district. The administration must take strict action against those engaged in such activities.”

Bajrang Dal has demanded the demolition of the illegal church.

Authorities send Christian missionaries back to their respective cities

Notably, Christian missionaries had arrived from Dhamtari, Durg, and Bhilai to participate in the events. Police asked them to leave Mohla and ensured they vacated the churches.

Rampant conversion events in the region

Earlier, Hindu organisations had submitted a memorandum to the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP), urging them to stop religious conversions rampant in the area. The Hindu community accused Christians in Bharitola village of organising religious conversion events under the guise of prayer meetings. They accused Christian missionaries of converting naïve tribals to Christianity during the prayer meetings. The memorandum was submitted in light of a three-day-long prayer event scheduled to start on 25th February.