Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeEditor's picks"Ballet between the dragon and the elephant": China hails PM Modi's 'positive' remarks on...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“Ballet between the dragon and the elephant”: China hails PM Modi’s ‘positive’ remarks on Fridman podcast

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi Lex Fridman China
PM Modi with Xi Jinping (Image Source: Livemint)

China on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on India-China relations, commending his emphasis on dialogue over discord. Beijing likened the bilateral relationship to a “ballet between the dragon and the elephant,” emphasizing the necessity of cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged PM Modi’s “positive” comments and highlighted progress in ties since his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia. “China has taken note of Prime Minister Modi’s recent positive statement on China-India relations and appreciates it,” she stated during a media briefing. Mao reiterated that their discussions had set a strategic course for both nations.

Reflecting on historical ties, she noted that for over 2,000 years, India and China have engaged in friendly exchanges and contributed to human progress. Stressing the importance of collaboration, she stated, “The two countries should support each other’s success, and a ‘cooperative pas de deux,’ a ballet between the dragon and elephant, remains the only viable path forward.”

During a nearly three-hour conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi expressed optimism about the two nations’ ties, underscoring their shared history and the importance of ensuring “differences do not turn into disputes.” He pointed out that India and China once accounted for over 50% of the global GDP, highlighting the benefits of cooperation for global peace and prosperity.

Chinese state-run daily The Global Times also lauded PM Modi’s remarks, viewing them as a pragmatic approach to balancing competition and cooperation. The publication cited experts who noted that both nations have taken “positive strides” since the Kazan summit, improving diplomatic and military communications while maintaining border stability.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister confesses India has rejected third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi once again rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue in July

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

OpIndia Staff -

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Sanghamitra -

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Rising tide across the border: Why India must watch Bangladesh’s Islamist surge closely

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com