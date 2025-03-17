China on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on India-China relations, commending his emphasis on dialogue over discord. Beijing likened the bilateral relationship to a “ballet between the dragon and the elephant,” emphasizing the necessity of cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged PM Modi’s “positive” comments and highlighted progress in ties since his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia. “China has taken note of Prime Minister Modi’s recent positive statement on China-India relations and appreciates it,” she stated during a media briefing. Mao reiterated that their discussions had set a strategic course for both nations.

Reflecting on historical ties, she noted that for over 2,000 years, India and China have engaged in friendly exchanges and contributed to human progress. Stressing the importance of collaboration, she stated, “The two countries should support each other’s success, and a ‘cooperative pas de deux,’ a ballet between the dragon and elephant, remains the only viable path forward.”

During a nearly three-hour conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi expressed optimism about the two nations’ ties, underscoring their shared history and the importance of ensuring “differences do not turn into disputes.” He pointed out that India and China once accounted for over 50% of the global GDP, highlighting the benefits of cooperation for global peace and prosperity.

Chinese state-run daily The Global Times also lauded PM Modi’s remarks, viewing them as a pragmatic approach to balancing competition and cooperation. The publication cited experts who noted that both nations have taken “positive strides” since the Kazan summit, improving diplomatic and military communications while maintaining border stability.