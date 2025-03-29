In a horrifying case of gangrape of a minor girl in Darbhanga, Bihar, the family of the victim is being threatened with a fake SC/ST case by the culprits.

Afraid of being falsely implicated by the culprits, the victim’s family did not initially approach the police to complain about the gangrape.

According to reports, the mother of the 16-year-old victim informed that the accused gangraped her daughter and recorded the act. They also threatened to implicate her under the Harijan Act (The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989) if she told anyone about the incident.

“My daughter said that the accused had also made a video and threatened to make it viral. Due to this fear, I was not going to the police, but when the matter came to light in the village, some people encouraged us, after which we went to the police. The accused had threatened to implicate the minor under the Harijan Act if she informed about the incident”.

A passerby found the girl without clothes and scared

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly gangraped by 10 persons on the night of 15th March when she had gone to attend nature’s call.

On her way, one of the accused named Durgesh Paswan lured her and took her to Dhobiyaahi Gachi, where the other 9 accused, namely Sumit Paswan, Dilkhush Paswan, Sachit Paswan, Amit Paswan, Ankush Paswan, Sujit Paswan, Vishal Paswan, Raghav Paswan and Ankit Paswan were already present. All of them were drunk.

They gangraped the girl and recorded videos of the heinous act. The culprits abandoned the victim on the spot in an injured and unconscious state.

A person found the girl without clothes after the incident. “We found the girl without clothes. She was scared. We gave her some clothes, and after reaching the address, brought her home. The accused are threatening that if she tells anything to anyone, the consequences will be bad. The girl’s father works outside.

The family was scared, so the case was registered after 10 days,” said the person who rescued her. The accused kept threatening the victim through video calls and pressured her to come to meet them whenever they called her. They threatened to release her video in case she did not comply with their demands.

FIR filed against 10 accused, 2 arrested

The victim’s family mustered the courage to file an FIR 10 days after the incident, i.e. on 25th March. Two of the accused named Durgesh Paswan and Sumit Paswan, have been arrested by the police.

Bahera Police Station In-Charge, Chandrakant Gauddi, said that the police have registered an FIR and are looking to arrest the remaining accused.

“As soon as we received the information about the incident, we registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The girl is being medically examined. The crime scene has also been inspected. Blood stains have been found at the crime scene,” Gauddi said.

Assuring strict action against the accused, Alok Kumar, SP Rural, Darbhanga, said, “We are looking into the matter. FIR has been registered.

The police team visited the spot, an interrogation was conducted, and a medical examination was completed. The case has been registered very late, so it would be hasty to say anything right now. Evidence is being investigated. The culprits will not be spared.”