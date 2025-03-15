Wednesday, September 24, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Arrested from aircraft, physically assaulted, and sleep-deprived': Actor Ranya Rao alleges custodial torture by...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Arrested from aircraft, physically assaulted, and sleep-deprived’: Actor Ranya Rao alleges custodial torture by DRI

Rao has alleged that she was physically assaulted, deprived of food and sleep, and coerced into signing blank documents under duress. Her accusations surfaced a day after a special court in Bengaluru denied her bail request.

OpIndia Staff
Ranya Rao torture gold smuggling
Ranya Rao (Image Source: The Hindu)

Actor Ranya Rao has written a letter to the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) alleging that she was subjected to custodial torture and falsely implicated in a high-profile gold smuggling case.

Rao has claimed that she was arrested directly from the aircraft, contradicting the official statement that she was detained at the airport terminal.

Rao further alleges that she was physically assaulted, deprived of food and sleep, and coerced into signing blank documents under duress. Her accusations surfaced a day after a special court in Bengaluru denied her bail request.

Notably, the case took a political turn, with the Karnataka government ordering an inquiry into the alleged involvement of her stepfather, Karnataka Director General of Police K Ramachandra Rao, and examining possible lapses by law enforcement.

Ms Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 for allegedly smuggling over 14 kg of gold from Dubai. However, in her letter from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, she insists she was taken into custody inside the aircraft before disembarking, contradicting official reports.

The letter, submitted as part of a jail memo, details claims of mistreatment, including being slapped, threatened with exposure of her father’s identity, and forced to sign blank papers. She alleges that she is being framed to protect more influential figures in the smuggling network.

However, these claims raise questions. Ms Rao wrote the letter on March 6, but when presented in court on March 9, she denied experiencing custodial torture when asked three times by the judge. Her lawyers also did not bring up any allegations of mistreatment.

On Friday, the Special Court for Economic Offences in Bengaluru rejected Ms Rao’s bail plea. Special Judge Vishwanath C. Gowdar noted that Ms Rao, holding a UAE Resident Identity Card, had travelled to Dubai 27 times since January 2025, a factor that weighed against granting bail. The court emphasized the seriousness of the alleged offence, given the large quantity of smuggled gold and its economic implications.

Preliminary findings indicate that Ms Rao allegedly hid gold bars by taping them to her body, concealing them in her jeans pockets, and even placing them inside her shoes. The DRI estimates the evasion of customs duties and penalties at ₹4.83 crore, far exceeding the ₹50 lakh threshold under the Customs Act.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Escalator suddenly halted, teleprompter stopped during speech, Donald Trump’s UNGA address marred with incidents, probe launched

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab’s anti-migrant row: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens migrant workers to leave the state or face consequences, warns against celebrating Diwali

OpIndia Staff -

Surat: Garba event organisers apologise, cancel contract after Bajrang Dal flags inclusion of non-Hindu orchestra staff

OpIndia Staff -

Institutional Hinduphobia on the rise in US: Republican leader’s ‘false God’ remark for Lord Hanuman exposes dangerous normalisation of anti-Hindu hostility in America

Shraddha Pandey -

From Rome to Genoa, Italy under siege: Leftist–Islamist mobs unleash deadly pro-Palestine violence over Gaza war

OpIndia Staff -

From Gyanvapi to Haldwani, Tauqeer Raza has fueled violence, now he incites unrest over ‘I Love Muhammad’: Muslim cleric who has given UP govt...

OpIndia Staff -

In the court of fantasy – how not to read UAPA: Umar Khalid’s father spreads propaganda, plays victim even as he admits Kapil Sibal...

Nupur J Sharma -

‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans, death threats, attack on police, vandalism and more: Muslim mobs wreak havoc across nation over ‘I love Muhammad’ controversy

शिव -

The menace of fake Babas in Uttar Pradesh: Riyazuddin became Jinnat Baba who ‘speaks’ to Maa Kali, Saddam became Sameer Baba who ‘heals’ diseases...

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt’s maritime manufacturing push: PSU’s to bring Rs 30,000 crore investment, 55,000 jobs for Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com