Islamists and their cheerleaders masquerading as ‘secularists’ have mastered the art of guilt-tripping Hindus for simply narrating their historical persecution at the hands of Islamic invaders. On 17th March 2025, Muslim mobs unleashed violence against Hindus and the local police over demands to remove the grave of 17th-century Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb. In his lifetime, Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of countless Hindu temples including the ones in Kashi, Mathura, forced Hindus to pay discriminatory Jizya tax and forcefully converted numerous Hindus to Islam, however, the converted descendants of Aurangzeb’s Hindu victims got so offended over a movie retelling his brutalities or an attempt erase symbols associated with him that they resort to violence.

Over the years, a chilling pattern has been observed whenever Hindus attempt to narrate their stories of persecution by Islamic jihadis through films like the recent blockbuster Chhaava based on the life and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj who was tormented for days before being murdered for not converting to Islam or The Kashmir Files which retold the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s, a wave of ‘protests’ and violence from Islamists and pro-Islamist narrative pushed by their apologists dominates social media. The violent jihadis take to the streets to ‘put Hindus in their place’ and their propaganda wing which extension includes left-liberals burns the midnight oil to paint the victims as villains.

While Aurangzeb’s ‘Moohboli aulaads’ [read self-declared descendants] come up with some or the other immediate excuse to justify their mob violence and arson, this is not just a reaction to a suspiciously convenient rumour, rather, it is a calculated strategy to silence Hindus, psychologically bludgeon them into submission. They essentially want to deter Hindus from even attempting to reclaim the stories of their Hindu ancestors who resisted Islamic fanaticism or retell the stories of their sufferings at the hands of Muslim invaders, a persecution that echoes into the present and continues to this day, although in varied forms.

The fabricated claims of the burning of paper containing Quranic verses mirror tactics seen in Muslim-majority Bangladesh where false claims of Quran burning and deliberately placing Quran copies in Hindu temples are used to unleash and justify anti-Hindu pogroms.

Even in the Nagpur violence case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the riot was pre-planned, a trolley full of stones and weapons were recovered by the police and even houses and establishments were selectively targeted by the rioting mob comprising 200-300 men. In another related incident, the Muslim mob attacked the police in the Bhaldalpura area injuring 33 police officials including one who was attacked with an axe. He further stated that the film Chhaava presented the true history, which stirred emotions and fuelled anger against Aurangzeb, his Islamic fanaticism and brutalities on Hindus, especially Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

While Muslim rioters used the excuse of the alleged burning of a sheet containing religious text and blamed the Hindus for offending their religious sensibilities by demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave, their cheerleaders on social media are blaming actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film Chhaava.

Basically, the Islamists want to convince Hindus that what happened with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj centuries back is to be blamed on him only and not Aurangzeb or his jihadist zeal to convert the Hindu king to Islam, and now it is not the Muslim mobs but an actor who portrayed the character of the Hindu king onscreen and the film that depicted the sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the cruelty of Aurangzeb are to be blamed for inciting them enough to justifiably run riots.

Islamo-leftist propagandists doing what they do best—blame Hindus, film Chaava and actor Vicky Kaushal for the violence unleashed by Islamists

In this vein, one Harun Khan wrote on X, “Actors like @vickykaushal09 are a disgrace to humanity, To earn a few bucks they made propaganda films in which the poison of hatred was mixed. Shameless.”

Similarly, one Syed Abdul Rahim wrote, “Polarisation- Propaganda begins to spread by the Bollywood, Main Accused @vickykaushal09 Violence erupted between two communities in Nagpur when Hindu groups burned an effigy of Aurangzeb and a sheet with Quranic verses, leading to unrest and arson.”

One X user blamed Chaava actor Vicky Kaushal for the Islamist violence in Nagpur.

Another one called Vicky Kaushal the artist behind the art of Nagpur violence.

Asif Mujtaba, the co-conspirator of Sharjeel Imam, one of the Islamists who orchestrated the onslaught against Hindus during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in 2020, wrote, “Violence erupted between two communities in #Nagpur when the hindutva groups burned the effigy of #Aurangzeb & a sheet with Quranic verses. It led to violence & arson.”

Violence erupted between two communities in #Nagpur when the hindutva groups burned the effigy of #Aurangzeb & a sheet with Quranic verses. It led to violence & arson.pic.twitter.com/Y2p191G9mj — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, ‘journalist’ and BJP-detractor Aadesh Rawal also conveniently blamed the Hindus and the BJP for ruining communal harmony and raised no questions over violent Jihadis. “You are not digging Aurangzeb’s grave, You are ruining the social harmony of this country. From Muzaffarnagar to Nagpur, the air is being poisoned. The blood of innocent people is stained on your hands which will not come off even after washing them repeatedly,” Rawal posted.

Similarly, ‘journalist’ Rohini Singh, better known as “2BHK” also stayed true to the Islamo-leftist narrative of downplaying Islamist violence and blaming Hindus, the BJP, the people who voted for BJP and everything under the sun except the violent mob. “Nagpur is burning because BJP has managed to weaponise a dead emperor’s history. Congratulations Maharashtra. This is what you voted for,” Singh posted.

Meanwhile, leftist propaganda outlet TheWire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani also decided to blame the BJP for the Muslim mob violence in Nagpur instead of the Muslim rioters. Arfa asserted that somehow the BJP is making Hindus fight against the grave of a Muslim ruler who died centuries ago and that such a party cannot give a good future. She, however, did not elaborate as to why the present-day Muslims whose ancestors were essentially Hindus consider Islamic tyrant Aurangzeb as their religious hero why is it that Muslims find their historical-religious icons in the likes of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan whose Hindu hate knew no bounds.

“The party which is presenting rulers who left the world hundreds of years ago as your enemies, What future will the party that is making you fight not against living people, but against graves, give you? Write it down, BJP which keeps you entangled in the past is destroying your tomorrow,” Arfa posted.

जो पार्टी सैकड़ों साल पहले दुनिया छोड़ चुके शासकों को आपका दुश्मन बनाकर पेश कर रही है,

जो पार्टी आपको ज़िंदा इंसानों नहीं बल्कि अब क़ब्रों से लड़ा रही है, वो आपको क्या भविष्य देगी?

लिखकर रख लीजिए, गुज़रे हुए कल में उलझाकर रखने वाली BJP आपका आने वाला कल तबाह कर रही है। — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) March 18, 2025

While the traducers of BJP-Modi have consistently been blaming Hindus and the BJP for Muslim mob violence against Hindus and the police be it in Sambhal or Nagpur, the mainstream media has also jumped on the bandwagon to subtly push the blame on the Hindu side. In this vein, the Times of India published a report on Nagpur violence and at the very onset it set a tone that somehow anti-Aurangzeb protestors are to be blamed for unleashing violence on the police and Hindu localities.

Accept your persecution, let us extol oppressors of Hindus: The Islamist intransigence

From Chhaava to Kashmir Files, the Islamo-leftist narrative has been about turning Hindus oblivious to their historical persecution, guilt-tripping them for even talking about attacks on their religious identity be it in the era of Mughals, the British colonial era or the contemporary times where Muslims are minority but a privileged one in many respects especially when it comes to their fragile religious sentiments. It is for this reason that any attempt by the Hindus to retell the grim stories of their persecution at the hands of Islamists through cinema is met with vehement resistance and violence from the Muslim mobs.

Remember how the Islamists and their sympathisers in the media and politics demanded a ban on The Kashmir Files and the self-proclaimed peaceful Maulanas issued threats that “Kalma-chanting Muslims” would kill Hindus? Yet nobody from the ‘Bhaichara’ and ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ gang condemned such open Islamist threats. From petitions to get the film banned, calls for boycott to targeted smear campaigns and of course, violence the Islamists joined by Muslim appeasing politicians and media allies, tried their level best to prevent the cinematic retelling of the Islamist onslaught against Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s wherein Hindus were brutalised, killed, raped, and forced to flee their homes, reach the masses, especially Hindus.

While the the murderous slogans of Raliv, Galiv, and Chaliv still send chills down the spine of Kashmiri Pandits, the Islamists and their cheerleaders played every trick at hand not only when the anti-Hindu pogrom transpired but even when the film The Kashmir Files released in 2022. In March 2022, several Muslim men assaulted three Hindu youths who raised patriotic slogans coming out of the theatre after watching the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

The Kashmir Files only scratched the surface of the unimaginable horrors—rapes, killings, exodus—unleashed upon Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the early 1990s and yet, even this restrained portrayal was enough to offend the Islamists.

Be it during the time of The Kashmir Files or the current unrest over Chhaava, the Islamists re-victimize Hindus so they keep quiet and get conditioned to not only accept their persecution but also, never talk about it, to facilitate the Islamists to continue the persecution and play victim at the same time—demonising Hindus further. Even during the release of the film The Kerala Story which depicted a cautionary tale of how Hindu girls in Kerala were trapped in a relationship through love jihad, brainwashed, and enlisted to serve the terror outfit ISIS in Syria-Iraq, the Islamists had declared the film ‘Islamophobic’. Many petitions were filed in court to get the film banned, simply because it highlighted a real, prevalent and sometimes organised, as seen in the case of the Beawar grooming gang, the trend of Islamists targeting Hindu women for sexual abuse and religious conversion. The film’s makers received threats from Islamists for daring to make a movie highlighting the menace of love jihad. Boycott calls were made by the so-called ‘secular’ brigade against the film which despite this became a blockbuster.

The victims become the aggressors and the aggressors the victims. Hindus are painted as monsters for telling the stories of their pain, and then, are blamed for the re-victimisation as well, as evidenced in the Nagpur Islamist violence and how the Islamo-leftist cabal is blaming it on Hindus and the BJP. The ‘secular’ politicians make ingratiating statements to pander to the Islamists and whitewashing by the Islamo-leftist cabal has only emboldened the Islamists to get randomly offended over anything that they perceive as a threat to their religion or the supposed religious supremacy.

If one peers into the psyche of Islamists, there is a sinister pattern. They glorify historical figures who mirror their own religious fanaticism, elevating Hindu-hating despots like Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan to heroic status, while hardly even talking about Dara Shikoh, who was beheaded by his brother Aurangzeb for being tolerance towards Hinduism. They draw inspiration from historical figures who violently spread Islam across India and introduced discriminatory policies against Hindus and other non-Muslim communities as they apparently dream of replicating the same if and when the ‘nizam’ changes.

The success of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story rattled the Islamo-leftist ecosystem since these films ditched the conventional Bollywood approach of presenting a ‘secularised’ version of real-life incidents. Now, the success of Chhaava has left the Islamists and their sympathisers fuming as this film has managed to achieve its intended purpose. No, its purpose was not to incite Hindus against Muslims, rather, its purpose was to educate the Indian people about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s courage, sacrifice and devotion towards Hindu Dharma, within the bounds of cinematic storytelling. Had the Indian education from schools to colleges delved deeply into the lives of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great Hindu warriors, both Hindus and Muslims would have grasped their authentic history contrary to the secularised and biased version they were taught. The film Chhaava came across as a shocker to many who even admitted to having known hardly anything about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the torture he endured to protect his Dharma.

In a Hindu-majority India, Hindus should not be villainised for celebrating the true heroes of Bharat. Despite ruling India’s vast expanse, Aurangzeb’s heart remained brimmed with hatred and venom for a Kafir Hindu majority. Those who extol his name or spark riots in his defence reveal a dangerous truth that although Aurangzeb lies in his grave, his abhorrence for Hindus thrives on, pulsing through the veins of converts descended from the very victims he subjugated.

It is due to this unending disdain for the Hindus, their religion, culture, festivals and mere existence that Islamists find some or the other excuse to target the former, especially when the Hindus dare to reclaim their religious sites, history and pride or simply narrate the stories of their persecution through creative and peaceful means like cinema. The prevalent pattern suggests that there is a psychological experiment at play to make Hindus accept their persecution and also feel guilty about having complained about being persecuted by Islamists in the past or today.