On 27th March, the Lok Sabha passed the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025. The purpose of the law is to regulate the entry of foreigners, stay and departure from India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained in the lower house that India welcomes visitors who arrive for business, tourism, education or medical care, but he also emphasized that the country is not a Dharamshala (Indian hostel/guest house). In simple terms, anyone attempting to enter India illegally will face severe consequences.

The Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act of 1939, the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Immigration Act of 2000 are among many other immigration-related laws that have been abolished by the new law. It aims to improve national security, streamline the immigration procedure and deter unlawful immigration to India. Let’s go over the key features to understand what it entails and its imapct.

What is the purpose of the law

Let’s start by discussing why this legislation was introduced. India receives lakhs of visitors each year from over the world. Tourists, students, businessmen, and refugees are among the groups who come to the country. However, people often enter India illegally or remain longer than permitted by their visa. Such individuals might pose a threat to national security. This new law’s objective are mentioned below:

It should be simple and easy to travel to and from India.

Illegal intrusions need to be eliminated.

National security must be strengthened.

It should be uncomplicated for those who travel to India for legitimate reasons, such as tourists, students or entrepreneurs.

It is imperative that refugees who arrive in India because of issues back home receive the assistance they require.

After the centre notifies the public in the official gazette, the law will become functional and won’t take effect until the government makes a formal announcement.

Foreigners divided into six categories

This law’s division of foreigners into six categories is one of its unique features. This clarifies the rights and obligations of a certain foreign national. These categories include:

Tourists: People who come to India to travel.

People who come to India to travel. Students: People who come to India to study.

People who come to India to study. Business visa holders (traders): People who come to India for business or trade.

People who come to India for business or trade. Refugees: People who come to India to seek shelter due to persecution in their country.

People who come to India to seek shelter due to persecution in their country. Illegal immigrants: People who enter India without proper documents.

People who enter India without proper documents. Others: This comprise of people who are in India for different reason, such as medical treatment.

The government has made it obvious that there would be distinct regulations for each category of foreigner by establishing these classifications.

Provision of strict punishment in law

The most focus has been placed on strict action in the law. There is a provision for severe punishment for foreigners who enter India illegally, use forged paperwork or violate the terms of their visa. Furthermore, there will be different penalties for this, including as:

Illegal entry: Anyone found entering India without the necessary documentation would be considered an illegal immigrant. Such individuals could be placed on a blacklist, arrested or deported.

Anyone found entering India without the necessary documentation would be considered an illegal immigrant. Such individuals could be placed on a blacklist, arrested or deported. Visa overstay: Those who remain in India for longer than the allotted time might also face penalties. Re-entry into India may be prohibited for up to five years even for minor infractions. Furthermore, a warning or fee could also be imposed.

Those who remain in India for longer than the allotted time might also face penalties. Re-entry into India may be prohibited for up to five years even for minor infractions. Furthermore, a warning or fee could also be imposed. Strict action on repeat offenders: If an individual violates the rules on regularly, he or she will face serious repercussions. India could ban their entry for a very long time.

If an individual violates the rules on regularly, he or she will face serious repercussions. India could ban their entry for a very long time. Attempt to re-enter illegally: A deported individual faces a lifetime ban from entering India and a 10-year jail sentence if he attempts to enter illegally again.

A deported individual faces a lifetime ban from entering India and a 10-year jail sentence if he attempts to enter illegally again. Major offenses: A person will be deported, imprisoned and permanently blacklisted if they are discovered to have engaged in fraud, major crime or terrorism.

Special provisions for refugees

This law has taken refugees into consideration as well. Better security measures have been enforced for people who flee persecution in their country and seek safety in India. India can meet its humanitarian obligations owing to these regulations, which have been developed in accordance with international norms. Such persons will receive legal recognition and support to ensure their safety.

Simplified visa process

The visa process has been made easier for those who come to India for the right purpose, such as tourists, students or businessmen. The new law has streamlined the visa application procedure, making it faster for people to obtain one. Nine types of electronic visas have been introduced, including the e-tourist, e-business, e-medical, e-medical attendant, e-AYUSH, e-preacher, e-student and e-student dependant visas. Likewise the process of entering and exiting India has been convenient. Additionally, some stringent rules have been implemented.

Students and tourists will not be permitted to work or conduct business of any kind. People on business visas are not permitted to work in salaried positions in India. A person’s visa will be revoked if they are discovered to have engaged in any criminal activity or fraud. The visa will also be cancelled if it was obtained using fraudulent documents or if the individual poses a threat to national security.

Necessary to inform FRRO

The law has another significant rule. A foreign national must notify the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) immediately if any of the information they have provided changes while they are in India, such as their address, employment or university. A fine or expulsion from the nation may be implemented on anyone who violates the rule.

Who will be considered illegal immigrants

The law makes it clear who will be considered an undocumented immigrant. A person will be deemed as such if they enter India without the required paperwork or remain in the country for longer than the duration of their visa. Such individuals will face serious ramifications. The permission to imprison, deport, or add such individuals to a blacklist has been granted to the authorities.

What do the statistics say

The law also includes some figures that demonstrate the extent of India’s illegal immigration problem. Approximately 14 lakh persons are residing in India without the required documentation, according to data as of 20th March. 5% are from Bangladesh, 5% are from Sri Lanka, 5% from Myanmar and 5% from Afghanistan. The remaining 80% are from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and African nations.

5% are tourists, 5% are students, 5% are on business visas, 5% are refugees and 5% are undocumented immigrants. Other groups comprise the remaining 70%. 5% of these have attempted to overstay their visa, 5% have used forged documents and 5% have entered India without the required paperwork. Other regulations have been broken by the remaining 85%. 5% have received warnings, 5% have been penalized, 5% have been deported and 5% have been put on a blacklist. The remaining 80% have been the target of further action.

These figures make it evident that illegal immigration is an important concern, and the government is attempting to curb it with the new law.

What will be its effect

The new law will have a wide range of consequences.

This bill will limit unauthorized immigration. Strict penalties will be applied to anyone who attempt to enter India illegally, which could lessen the number of such occurrences.

Those who travel to India with the proper motive will find the process easier.

Legal aid will be provided to refugees, improving their quality of life.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 is a law that seeks to make the immigration process in India clean and secure.What foreigners must and will not do is spelled down in detail in its parts and subsections. The law was created to deter illegal immigration, improve national security and make life easier for individuals who enter the country lawfully. Additionally, it safeguards the rights of refugees as well.

