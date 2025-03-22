India has reached a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to an impressive USD 4.3 trillion in 2025, marking an extraordinary 105 per cent growth that stands unmatched by any other major global economy, said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

In a post on micro blogging site X (Formerly Twitter), the BJP leader hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the achievement reflects the decisive leadership of PM Modi and the relentless efforts of his government.

India has achieved a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025—a staggering 105% growth unmatched by any other major global economy. This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Through proactive economic policies, bold structural reforms, and a sustained focus on ease of doing business, the Modi government has propelled India to the position of the world’s fastest-growing major economy–an accolade no previous government had secured since independence,” the BJP leader added.

Going further Malviya added, “Today, these transformative initiatives are not only driving India’s economic expansion but also positioning it ahead of traditional global powerhouses, signaling a significant shift in the global economic landscape.”

As per the IMF data shared by Malviya in his post, Indian economy witnessed a staggering 105 per cent growth from 2015 to 2025 at USD 4.3 trillion, showing its unmatched stregth.

Meanwhile, the GDP of US gew much less than the India in these 10 years, witnessing an addition of 66 per cent in the economy. The

China which is seen as the major economic superpower in the Asia added 76 per cent at USD 11.1 trillion in one decade.

The GDP of Germany witnessed an addition of 44 per cent at USD 4.9 trillion. The Japanese economy saw no change in its economy between 2015 to 2025, as per the data shared by Malviya.

Among the other major gainers are Russia which saw a change of 57 per cent at USD 2.2 trillion in 2025, while the Australian Economy added 58 per cent at USD 1.9 trillion.

