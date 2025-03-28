Friday, March 28, 2025
‘Murtad’, ‘mocking Babri demolition’: Islamists attack actor Salman Khan for sporting a Ram Janmabhoomi edition luxury watch

No sooner did Salman share his pictures on X, a raft of Islamists descended on his Timeline, abusing and attacking him for sporting a Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium edition watch manufactured by Jacob and Company, the luxury jewelry and watch brand founded by Jacob Arabo, a Bukharian Jewish man who is often targeted by Islamists for his staunch support to Israel.

Actor Salman Khan recently received Islamist backlash after he posted pictures for his upcoming movie, which is set to release this Eid.

“See you in theatres this Eid!” Salman Khan tweeted, sharing striking photos of himself rocking an orange watch while casually leaning on a car.

However, what truly stood out was the sleek gold-dial watch with an orange strap that he sported in the photos. 

The exclusive Ram Janmabhoomi watch comes with a staggering price tag of ₹34 lakhs. Previously seen on Abhishek Bachchan, this luxury timepiece is crafted by Jacob & Co. and is officially named the Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2.

The Jacob & Co. timepiece seamlessly combines luxury with heritage, showcasing intricate engravings that honor the cultural and historical essence of Ram Janmabhoomi. Its dial features a finely crafted relief of the Ayodhya temple, while the bezel and face are adorned with sacred inscriptions of Hindu deities. With only 49 pieces available globally, this exclusive edition is now part of the actor’s collection.

Salman Khan’s Ram Janmabhoomi watch leaves Islamists red-faced

But no sooner did Salman share his pictures on X, a raft of Islamists descended on his Timeline, abusing and attacking him for sporting a Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium edition watch manufactured by Jacob and Company, the luxury jewelry and watch brand founded by Jacob Arabo, a Bukharian Jewish man who is often targeted by Islamists for his staunch support to Israel.

“Wearing a Zionist co Watch with Ram Janm Bhoomi edition mocking Muslims,” tweeted one of the Islamists, triggered by Salman’s pictures.

Yet another Islamist called Salman a “murtad”, an Islamic term for an apostate, for wearing a watch that celebrated Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Another Islamist has called for a boycott of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar, accusing the actor of “mocking the Babri demolition” and “anti-Muslim riots.” Ironically, the same individual, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, failed to explain why the Ram Janmabhoomi movement—a reclamation effort similar to the one she endorses for Palestine—is unjust while the Palestinian struggle is legitimate.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is a highly anticipated action thriller set to release on Eid 2025. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises a gripping storyline packed with high-octane action and drama. This marks Salman’s first collaboration with Murugadoss, known for his blockbuster films. Fans are eagerly awaiting the movie, which is expected to be a grand Eid spectacle.

