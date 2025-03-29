Sunday, March 30, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Jaipur: Clashes erupt after miscreants vandalised the idol of Veej Tejaji Marahaj, locals block roads demanding action

Locals alleged that some unidentified miscreants damaged the idol inside the Tejaji temple in sector 3 of the Pratapgarh area late in the night on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Images via Dainik Bhaskar

Clashes erupted in the Sanganer area of Jaipur in Rajasthan after some unidentified miscreants vandalised a statue of revered Veer Tejaji Maharaj late on Friday (28th March). Outraged locals took to the streets, blocked the Jaipur-Tonk road, closed the market and burnt tyres, staging a protest against the incident. Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also joined the protests. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to control the situation.

As per reports, the police received the information about the statue being vandalised in the early hours of Saturday (29th March). Locals alleged that some unidentified miscreants damaged the idol inside the Tejaji temple in sector 3 of the Pratapgarh area late in the night on Friday. Angry people blocked the Jaipur-Tonk road for nearly 3 hours. The police had to use mild force to remove the people blocking the road.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal condemned the vandalism of the idol and called for action against the culprits. “Such an act by anti-social elements is a mockery of the public faith, which will not be tolerated, “said Beniwal. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tikaram Jully, criticised the incident, calling it an attack on collective faith and heritage. He said that an attack on faith will not be tolerated. He urged the state government to take note of the situation and take strict action against those responsible. He demanded stronger security arrangements for religious places.

The police analysed CCTV footage and arrested one Siddharth Singh in connection with the vandalism.

Who is Veer Tejaji Maharaj

Veer Tejaji Maharaj is a revered figure in several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. He was born on 29th January 1074 in Kharnal village of the Nagaur district of Rajasthan. He is considered among the 6 miraculous Siddhas of Rajasthan. He devoted his life to the causes of farmers and cow protection. He died on 28th August 1103 in Sursura, Ajmer, while fighting to protect cows.

