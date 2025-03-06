Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the national president of All India Muslim Jamaat and a prominent Indian Islamic scholar, has stirred controversy by publicly criticizing Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami for not observing the fast (Roza) during the holy month of Ramazan. In a statement made on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Razvi labeled Shami’s decision to not observe Roza willingly as a “grave sin” under Islamic Sharia law.

Razvi asserted, “Islam has made fasting obligatory (Farz) for all Muslims. It is mandatory for everyone. If someone deliberately chooses not to fast, they are committing a sin. This is exactly what cricketer Mohammed Shami has done. By not fasting, he has committed a serious transgression. According to Sharia, he is guilty.”

बरेली, उत्तर प्रदेश: ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम जमात के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन रजवी बरेलवी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी के रोजा न रखने पर कहा, "इस्लाम ने रोज़े को फर्ज़ करार दिया है। सभी पर रोज़ा फर्ज़ है। अगर कोई जानबूझकर रोज़ा नहीं रखता, तो वह गुनहगार है। ऐसा ही क्रिकेटर… pic.twitter.com/lHm2Ysex2R — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) March 6, 2025

The Maulana added that Shami should have done this, and advised him to perform his duties as a Muslim prescribed by Sharia, despite him playing cricket matches.

The comments against the Indian cricketer came after he was seen drinking an energy drink during the semifinal match against Australia during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian Cricket team defeated Australia in Dubai to reach the final. The match was on 4th March, while the Ramazan month started on 1st March.

Before the Maulana’s comments, Muslim social media users had slammed Mohammed Shami after TV screens showed him drinking an energy drink on the field.

What kind of Muslim you are Mohammad Shami ,if you are not fasting at-least respect Ramdan.🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/b9XLMtZPFS — Abubakar Khan (@abubakarmemer) March 4, 2025

He was accused of disrespecting Islam and Ramazan by not fasting and consuming drink in public.

However, Shami has also received support from some Muslims. Imam Maulana Arshad of Moti Masjid, Delhi, said that the people attacking Mohammed Shami neither know Islam nor the Quran. He said that a traveler is allowed not to observe fasts during Ramazan, and as Shami is travelling outside India at present, this applied to him. He added that ‘Shami is playing for the country, everyone should remember this’.

Maharashtra Cricket Association president and NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has also defended Shami saying that the entire association stands with Shami.

#WATCH | On Team India fast bowler Mohammad Shami, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar says, " While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He… pic.twitter.com/lFpz8ULKry — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

He said, “While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami.”